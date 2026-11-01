Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Issues Poignant Words on Jack Campbell After Lions Loss

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell began his postgame press conference with a strong message to/about Detroit Lions star linebacker Jack Campbell, who left the teams’ Week 8 contest on stretcher and subsequently went to the hospital with a serious neck injury.

Detroit outlasted Minnesota at Ford Field to win by four points, handing the Vikings their first loss of the regular season and eliminating the last undefeated group from the standings. But that was not O’Connell’s immediate focus.

“I did wanna start out and just mention that we are all thinking and praying for Jack Campbell. I asked Dan [Campbell] after the game if he had any update, he didn’t have much of one,” O’Connell told reporters. “Definitely something you hate seeing. Competitive, super physical NFC North game. But still hard to talk about the result when you see something like that. But, so, just thoughts and prayers for him, for sure.”

Lions Had Minimal Information on Jack Campbell’s Health Status Immediately Following Win Over Vikings

The Lions noted on social media that the team transported Jack Campbell to the hospital following his exit from the field on a stretcher and via a medical cart. Detroit’s official social media account confirmed that a neck injury was the primary concern.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell also spoke to media members following the contest, though he did not have much in the way of information to offer, similar to his brief conversation on the field with O’Connell during the postgame.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family,” Campbell said, per reporter Brad Galli.

“We don’t have any updates,” the Lions coach continued. “We’re thinking about him.”

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Suffered Hamstring Issue Against Lions

Minnesota had some injuries of their own on Sunday, though none nearly as serious as Campbell’s concern.

Perhaps the most relevant health issue for the Vikings belongs to quarterback Kyler Murray, who entered the blue medical tent for several minutes during the fourth quarter.

“Kyler Murray just [had] some hamstring tightness, and he was able to return late in the football game,” O’Connell said.

Murray led an 84-yard TD drive to take the lead in the middle of the fourth quarter prior to his hamstring issue. However, the Lions answered, grabbing a 19-15 edge in the contest following a touchdown drive of their own.

The Vikings’ offense came back onto the field one last time in the game, going three-and-out. The brief drive included two incompletions from Murray.

Detroit’s offense then gained multiple first downs and burned away the remainder of the clock, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season.