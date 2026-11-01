Vikings HC O’Connell Reveals Kyler Murray Injury After Lions Loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray suffered an injury during the second half of the team’s first loss of the season in Detroit on Sunday, November 1.

Murray disappeared into the infamous blue tent on the Vikings’ sideline for more than four minutes between drives in the fourth quarter and emerged with tape hugging his non-throwing arm.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told media members following the game, however, that it wasn’t an upper-body injury but rather a hamstring issue that hampered Murray against the Lions.

“Kyler Murray just [had] some hamstring tightness, and he was able to return late in the football game,” O’Connell said.

It did not sound as though Murray’s injury was overly serious based on O’Connell’s comments. However, it’s fair to note that the quarterback entered the tent following what was by far his most competent drive of the afternoon.

Murray led the Vikings on a seven-play, 84-yard TD drive that took just under four minutes and included a 51-yard explosive to wide receiver Jordan Addison, as well as a TD pass to tight end TJ Hockenson.

Murray then went to the tent, and upon his return was unable to get anything going with the Vikings trailing by four points and the game on the line.

Minnesota went three-and-out with two incompletions from Murray and never got the football back, as the Lions salted away the clock and handed the Vikings their first loss of the season.

Justin Jefferson Frustrated on Sidelines Amid Vikings Loss to Lions

O’Connell did not speak as though he had any intention of benching Murray, even though several prominent media members covering the team suggested that possibility during the second half.

“I know Carson Wentz is prone to miscues, but the Vikings should make the change for the second half,” Judd Zulgad of SKOR North posted to X during halftime. “Kyler just can’t operate this car and this defense deserves a show of support. Defense has been phenomenal against a really good offense.”

Minnesota stuck with Murray, who finished the afternoon 17-of-29 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was also visibly frustrated on the sidelines during the fourth quarter and opted not to speak to media members following the game.

Vikings Might Consider Trade for Kirk Cousins in Coming Days

If Minnesota wants to make a deal for new quarterback, they have limited time to do so.

The NFL’s trade deadline is November 10, after which the Vikings could only add via free agency, where available options under center are incredibly limited.

One possibility might be a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with Kirk Cousins, who currently leads the NFL with 19 TD passes through eight games played. The Raiders will eventually transition to Fernando Mendoza under center, and Cousins is playing on a one-year deal.