Vikings Trade Pitch Replaces Kyler Murray With $255 Million Super Bowl Champ

The Minnesota Vikings could be on the verge of a major trade ahead of the NFL deadline next month, and little could be splashier than a deal to replace quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray has struggled immensely across roughly nine quarters of play, totaling 433 yards, one TD and two INTs while leading the offense to a single touchdown in 24 opportunities through the first four games. Yes, Minnesota is undefeated, but Murray has little to do with it.

If his struggles continue against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Kevin O’Connell will have a considerable amount to think about over the team’s Week 6 bye. Minnesota already made a pretty historic punt by shipping off former No. 10 pick JJ McCarthy to the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick at the age of 23 with just 10 starts under his belt and no longterm solution under center.

Considering that as context, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if new general manager Nolan Teasley swung for the fences by making a major offer for someone like Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles May Be Ready to Move on From Jalen Hurts After Recent Developments in Philadelphia

Hurts has his flaws, to be sure. But he’s also 28 years old and has led two teams to Super Bowl appearances while claiming one ring already.

He is in the third season of a five-year, $255 million deal that has an out after 2027. So while his salary figure is enormous, he could function as a short-term play. That would give O’Connell time to see what he could accomplish with Hurts under center while also increasing the team’s odds to compete for a Super Bowl this season and still have a built-in exit ramp ahead of the 2028 campaign.

The Eagles just traded a starting offensive lineman in Cam Jurgens for a second-round pick in 2028. Philadelphia now has two firsts and two seconds in that draft, which happens to take place a couple of months after they can release Hurts without an onerous financial penalty.

Philly’s offense looked clogged before it traded Jurgens and before future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Lane Johnson decided to abruptly retire earlier this week. Running back Saquon Barkley is hurt with a hamstring strain and could also be a trade chip ahead of November 10.

If ever the circumstances created an opportunity for the Vikings to take a swing on a proven Super Bowl winner, that time is now and that player is Hurts.

Vikings Insider Expects Big Move From Team Ahead of Trade Deadline, if not Several

Darren Wolfson of KSTP said Friday that he expects Teasley to make a “sizable trade” in the coming weeks, and perhaps more than one.

“I think something’s for sure coming,” Wolfson told SKOR North, per the VikingzFanPage. “The question is, is it multiple [moves]? I’m more curious about that versus whether they do anything.”

Before the season, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell projected Hurts’ trade value at one first-round pick and another, lesser draft asset along with it. Minnesota owns its own first-rounder and the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2027.

Those two picks should be enough to convince Eagles GM Howie Roseman to let go of Hurts, if he’s already thinking of doing so, which some of the evidence indicates to at least some degree.