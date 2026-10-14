New Potential Jauan Jennings Trade Destination Emerges With WR Injuries

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport argued wide receiver Jauan Jennings could land back with the San Francisco 49ers before the league’s trade deadline in November. But there’s no shortage of places the Minnesota Vikings could eventually move Jennings to at the midseason point.

With injuries arising in their receiver room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as a legitimate landing spot.

Heavy Sports proposes the Vikings send Jennings to the Steelers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Let’s explore why such a trade could work.

Getty Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be a trade destination for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings?

Jennings was already on a lot of radars for pundits regarding the trade market. Rapoport only added fuel to that fire Tuesday with his interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I would say a name that I’ve been wondering about is Jauan Jennings,” Rapoport wrote. “He’s with the Minnesota Vikings, he’s had like two catches. Obviously, came over from the 49ers. I expect his name to heat up a little bit over the next probably couple days and weeks.

That sounds like more speculation than a real report that Jennings will be moved. But it makes sense for pundits and insiders to suggest Jennings will be available this trade season.

With only two catches for eight yards, Jennings isn’t working out with the Vikings. The veteran receiver has fallen behind Tai Felton and Myles Price on the depth chart. The Vikings have also pursued other receiving options such as Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Last week, Minnesota added Beckham to its practice squad. Smith-Schuster visited the team for a tryout Monday.

The Vikings could shop Jennings in the hopes of recouping some of the investment they made in the receiver this season. Minnesota signed him to a 1-year, $8 million deal. A conditional fifth-round pick could be appealing for a veteran wideout who is a rental for another team.

Why Steelers Make Sense as Trade Destination for Jennings

Getty Could the Pittsburgh Steelers acquire veteran wideout Jauan Jennings from the Minnesota Vikings to replace injured Michael Pittman Jr.?

The Steelers have emerged as a potential destination for Jennings because injuries are piling up at wideout for the team.

Pittsburgh placed veteran Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve on Saturday. Then in Week 5, the Steelers lost Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek to injury. Neither receiver will play this Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilson and Skowronek could only be out for a game or two. But Pittman’s injury is more concerning. The veteran starter has been dealing with a lower-body injury since August and also missed Week 2 with a foot problem.

If Pittman isn’t back in a few weeks, Jennings is a pretty obvious target they could pursue on the receiver trade market.

The Steelers should be willing to part with a mid-Day 3 selection, especially if it’s conditional, for a veteran receiver. The team is no stranger to wide receiver trades either. The Steelers acquired Mike Williams at the 2024 trade deadline. They also traded for Pittman and D.K. Metcalf each of the past two offseasons.

Jennings had 55 catches, 643 receiving yards and a career-high nine touchdowns last season in San Francisco. With the right offense and quarterback, he should be able to be a much better contributor than he’s shown in Minnesota this season.

The Steelers could start Jennings opposite Metcalf or use Jennings as a WR3 behind Germie Bernard. Although a rookie, Bernard has showcased solid development and is slotted to start his second game this Sunday.