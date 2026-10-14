Vikings’ $8 Million Player Pitched as Potential Trade Fit for Dolphins

The Jauan Jennings signing hasn’t gone as planned for the Minnesota Vikings. During the offseason, Minnesota signed the veteran wide receiver to a one-year, $8 million contract to replace Jalen Nailor, who left in free agency.

So far, Jennings hasn’t established himself as the Vikings’ WR3, which is why Odell Beckham Jr. is now in the fold. He has just two catches for nine yards through four games, raising questions about his future with the team as the trade deadline approaches.

On the Oct. 13 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said he expects discussions about a potential Jennings trade to pick up over the coming days and weeks.

As a result, Jennings could be a name that teams call for if they need wide receiver help leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Regarding a team who could have an interesting in the wideout, Minnesota Vikings on SI’s Devon Platana floated the Miami Dolphins as a potential landing spot for the veteran.

“The Dolphins might be Jennings’s best path to turning his season around and potentially securing a significant payday in March,” Platana wrote in an Oct. 13 article. “The Dolphins might not have Super Bowl aspirations like the Chiefs or 49ers, but they offer an opportunity to be the big fish in a small pond.

“Miami’s wide receiver situation starts and ends with Malik Washington and rookie WR Caleb Douglas, who hasn’t played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury. With every other Dolphins pass-catcher averaging 25.4 or fewer receiving yards per game, it’s easy to see why a proven veteran like Jennings would be attractive.”

Why Dolphins Make Sense for Jauan Jennings

Moreover, Platana believes that Dolphins QB Malik Willis will benefit from having a veteran target like Jennings to lean on for a team that’s rebuilding and is relying more on rookie talent.

“A trip to South Beach could benefit Jennings, who’d easily be in contention for Malik Willis’s busiest weapon,” Platana added in his article. “Thriving in the role would boost his value heading into free agency, where the Dolphins will have over $110 million to spend—the third-most room in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

“On top of that, he’d be reunited with Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was the 49ers’ offensive pass game specialist (2021) and offensive passing game coordinator (2022) during Jennings’s first two pro seasons. It’s been a while since they worked together, but that doesn’t mean they can’t rekindle some magic.”

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Candid Take After Week 5 Win

While Jennings likely isn’t having an ideal time in the Vikings’ offense given his production, in Week 5, the offensive unit showed promise. The team’s former wideout Adam Thielen shared his thoughts on the win over the New Orleans Saints and Kyler Murray as Minnesota is now 5-0 heading into their bye week.

“The way the defense is playing, I think the first couple of weeks proved that it was possible,” Thielen said during an Oct. 12 appearance on KFAN. “Especially with how the offense played the first couple of weeks, it’s like, ‘All right, if they can progress a little bit, there’s definitely a chance.’ We saw that a little bit [against the Saints].

“You’re starting to see why they brought Kyler in—scrambling a little bit, getting some yards with his feet, then scrambling and dumping it to the running back, who gets 15 yards. They’re just starting to see glimpses of Kyler being Kyler. Let’s not forget him sitting in the pocket and delivering a perfect ball to Justin Jefferson in the back of the end zone with three guys around him. There are definitely glimpses of what this could be.”