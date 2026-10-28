Vikings to ‘Inquire’ About Jonathan Taylor, as RB’s Wife Hints at Big Changes

The Minnesota Vikings are in the process of evaluating the roster and deciding if, and for whom, they will pursue a blockbuster trade — and at the top of the list is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

ESPN and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported via social media that he expects the Vikings to inquire as to Taylor’s availability and price, if they haven’t already, following the Colts’ decisions to trade offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Tuesday, October 27.

“We have been talking about possible running back trades. I would include the Minnesota Vikings as a team that will inquire potentially about trading for a running back,” Rapoport said. “If Jonathan Taylor, who ran wild against them recently, is available, I would no doubt expect them to be one of the teams to inquire.”

Injury to Aaron Jones Sr. Among Several Factors That May Influence Vikings’ Pursuit of Jonathan Taylor

Rapoport noted the knee injury to Aaron Jones Sr. against the Colts on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium as a significant factor that could push the Vikings more quickly and violently into trade talks for a player like Taylor.

Indy’s star RB is perhaps the only offensive player available who could truly elevate Minnesota’s offense to a unit that is even somewhat on par with its elite defense.

Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles might fit into that conversation depending on his health, but he’s already left one game this season with a stinger and another with a hamstring issue that cost him the following two weeks. Barkley returned to action on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, but then left that game after suffering a back injury.

Minnesota’s pass game is what it is after the team elevated quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been mostly underwhelming when healthy this season, and traded JJ McCarthy to the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick in what now appears to have been a premature move. McCarthy threw for more than 250 yards in his first start for New York in a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor’s Wife, Ayanna, Questions Future With Colts

Another factor that could push Taylor into the proverbial arms of the Vikings is the Colts’ apparent willingness to sell off expensive and talented members of their roster to contenders in order to stockpile draft picks in the years to come.

Ayanna Taylor, Jonathan Taylor’s wife, took to Instagram on Tuesday and pontificated about what the team’s recent trades of players like Nelson mean for her family’s future in Indianapolis.

“Is literally anyone safe on this team? It feels like rookie year all over again. My mind is spiraling,” she said. “What does this mean for my husband and I? Do I need to start packing our bags? Are we going to be spending our daughter’s first Halloween together? Will we make it to gameday or was last week the last time my husband is putting on a Colts jersey? What are we going to do without Quenton Nelson?”

The NFL trade deadline this season falls on November 10, meaning all deals must be agreed upon and executed by that date.