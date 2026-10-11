Vikings Get Great Justin Jefferson News Amidst Jordan Addison Disappointment

The Minnesota Vikings have been wondering whether the team will have top wide receivers, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison active for their matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

Ultimately, the team received mixed news on the pair. Justin Jefferson will be active for the game, whilst Jordan Addison will not suit up for the team – per Adam Schefter.

Justin Jefferson Playing, Jordan Addison Ruled Out V.s Saints

“Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is active today vs. the Saints.” Schefter reported on Sunday morning ahead of the game. “Vikings WRs Jordan Addison and Odell Beckham Jr. are inactive today.”

The Vikings will see the return of their top wideout Jefferson who missed Week 4 with an ankle injury. Jefferson shared a reasonable amount of confidence throughout the week that he would be ready to play in New Orleans, but after he was limited in practice all week and ruled questionable on Friday’s injury report it appeared to be a toss-up whether he would end up actually playing.

Addison on the other hand picked up a hamstring injury in last week’s win against the Miami Dolphins and did not practice on Wednesday before seeing limited participation on Thursday and Friday.

What Will the Receiving Corps Look Like Sans Addison?

Of the two wideouts, clearly the Vikings would have chosen to have Jefferson start if they could have only had one.

But the loss of Addison is nonetheless meaningful, especially in light of the injury to tight end Josh Oliver, who was playing around 60% of snaps per game in the TE2 spot alongside T.J. Hockenson prior to his injury.

In Addison’s stead, the team will start Jefferson alongside the almost un-targeted Jauan Jennings and second year third round pick Tai Felton. Backup slot and 2025 UDFA Myles Price should also see some snaps on offense against the Saints, as will now-second string tight end Gavin Bartholomew.