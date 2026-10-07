Vikings Share Good News on Justin Jefferson & $96 Million Teammate

The Minnesota Vikings are in a bad way on the left side of the offensive line, though the right side of the unit is trending up mid-week, as is the injury prognosis for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

It has been more than six quarters since Jefferson last played in game action following an ankle injury in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. He sat out last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins but returned to the Vikings’ practice field on Wednesday, October 7.

Also practicing in a limited capacity was right tackle Brian O’Neill, the team’s $96 million bookend opposite Christian Darrisaw who is currently navigating the league’s concussion protocol.

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says WR Justin Jefferson and RT Brian O’Neill will both practice on a limited basis today,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported via X.

O’Neill has a knee injury but is battling through it. He has not missed a start or an offensive snap yet this season.

Vikings Left Tackle Christian Darrisaw Essentially Already Ruled Out for Saints Game in Week 5

While O’Neill is trending toward making his fifth straight start of the season prior to the Vikings’ bye, O’Connell sounded earlier in the week as though the team had already accepted that Darrisaw will miss its next game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

“As a whole offensively, we need to get healthy,” O’Connell said during a hit on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. “We should be getting Jordan Mason back after the bye, you know, Christian Darrisaw, some other players.”

Mason, the team’s lead rusher when healthy, fractured his thumb in Week 1. He went on the injured reserve list and is not eligible to play in New Orleans while still carrying an IR designation.

League rules would allow Mason to return in Week 6 if the Vikings had a game, but they will be off for that section of the NFL slate before returning on October 25 to host the Indianapolis Colts.

Vikings Lost Offensive Guard Donovan Jackson for Season to Knee Injury, Testing Out Joe Huber as Replacement

Also a problem on the left side of the offensive line is starting guard Donovan Jackson, a first-round pick in 2025 who was off to a great start this season before he tore his meniscus against Miami last weekend.

Jackson, now done for the year, was replaced by Joe Huber. Huber was an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin in 2025.

He played decently in Jackson’s place against the Dolphins and should get the nod in New Orleans. Huber’s performance on Sunday will likely determine whether Minnesota pursues another starting-caliber guard in either free agency or the trade market during the team’s bye week.