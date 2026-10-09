NFL Makes Justin Jefferson Announcement Ahead of Vikings’ Week 5 Action

The Minnesota Vikings are somewhat improbably 4-0 so far in the 2026 campaign, even though they haven’t gotten much production from their offense. Injuries certainly haven’t helped, with superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson‘s absence in Week 4 looming large over the unit as a whole.

As one of the most talented pass catchers in the league, Jefferson is the guy who makes the Vikings’ offense tick, especially when it can’t get anything else going. In addition to his work on the field, though, Jefferson is always finding ways to give back to the Minnesota community off the field, and his latest work in that department has earned him a prestigious award.

Justin Jefferson Named Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP

Jefferson has taken the league by storm since entering as a first-round pick in 2020. He’s racked up six straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, and at this point, it’s fair to say that the only thing slowing him down is the Vikings’ inconsistent quarterback play. The hope, however, is that Jefferson can get on the same page with his new quarterback, Kyler Murray.

So far, though, the two have played with each other very sparingly, as Murray suffered a concussion in Week 1, before Jefferson was forced out of the team’s Week 3 action early with an ankle injury (which also just so happened to be the game in which Murray was able to return to action).

There’s no doubt that Jefferson’s work on the field speaks for itself, but as one of the league’s most popular players, he works hard on being a top-tier ambassador for the NFL. That involves giving back to the surrounding Minnesota area, with his latest work seeing him host the JJets Foundation’s inaugural Strike Out Cancer bowling night, which helped him win the Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP Award.

Props to Justin Jefferson, our Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP 🫡,” the NFLPA announced in a post on X. “The Vikings wide receiver and American Cancer ambassador hosted the JJets Foundation’s inaugural Strike Out Cancer bowling night, raising more than $45,000 for the American Cancer Society. The event welcomed 25 cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, with Jefferson gifting Super Bowl tickets to a young cancer survivor.”

Vikings Hoping to Get Justin Jefferson Back on the Field in Week 5

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Jefferson’s event helped raise more than $45,000 for the American Cancer Society, and as part of winning this award, the NFLPA is donating $10,000 to the JJets Foundation. Given how involved he is with his charitable work off the field, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jefferson win this award again down the line.

On the field, Jefferson is looking to get healthy after he didn’t play last weekend due to an ankle injury. While the Vikings are taking a cautious approach when it comes to Jefferson’s health, it seems like there is some optimism that he will be able to play on Sunday. Minnesota will have another challenging matchup on its hands in Week 5, as it will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET.