Vikings Trade Pitch Lands Them Pro Bowl QB From 49ers Amid Kyler Murray’s Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings have made it through the first four weeks of the 2026 campaign without picking up a loss. Despite that, the team hasn’t exactly been taking the league by storm, as its defense has made up for an offense that has been plagued by poor play and injuries.

It’s certainly a small sample size, but it’s tough to say that Kyler Murray has inspired much confidence at the quarterback position to this point. Minnesota clearly has a Super Bowl-caliber roster, but it needs to figure out whether or not Murray is the guy who can take it to the promised land. With Murray struggling, let’s check out a trade pitch that would see the team acquire former Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones from the San Francisco 49ers.

Vikings’ Mac Jones Trade Pitch

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Vikings receive: QB Mac Jones

49ers receive: 2027 3rd-round pick (via PHI)

Murray has started three games for the Vikings, but he’s really only played in two contests after he was forced out of the season opener against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion. During his brief time on the field, Murray hasn’t looked all that great, as he’s completed a career-low 63.4% of his passes for 433 yards and just one touchdown to two interceptions.

Is it too early to give up on Murray? Probably, as he’s coming back from a season where he played in just five games due to a foot injury, and he’s adjusting to a new offensive scheme after switching teams for the first time in his career. The problem is that Minnesota has too good a roster to sit around and wait for Murray to figure things out.

That’s where Jones comes into play. Currently the backup behind Brock Purdy for the Niners, Jones made himself a valuable trade target for quarterback-needy teams when he valiantly filled in for Purdy last season (201/289, 2,151 YDS, 13 TD, 6 INT). Jones is in the final year of his contract, and with Purdy clearly being San Fran’s long-term starter, it doesn’t seem like there would be much benefit for San Fran to keep him past the trade deadline.

After trading J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants, you could argue that the Vikings need more depth behind Murray, as it’s just Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer behind him. At the very least, Jones would shore up the depth chart, and giving up the 2027 third-round pick acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the Jonathan Greenard trade feels like a fair price to pay (especially when considering how the 49ers have been adamant on getting a first-round pick for Jones).

Would the Vikings and 49ers Be Interested in This Mac Jones Trade Pitch?

Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with fans after winning the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Trading for Jones would be a pretty aggressive move for the Vikings, but if Murray can’t get going, there’s going to be a real argument for the team to bring in a new quarterback. The main question is whether or not Jones would be the sort of quarterback Minnesota is looking for. He certainly profiles as a good fit for head coach Kevin O’Connell’s scheme, but if the team makes a trade like this, it may want to land a more established quarterback.

On the other side of the coin, there’s no guarantee the Niners even want to move Jones. Sure, he is likely going to bolt in free agency if the team doesn’t trade him, but we have seen injuries continue to decimate this team, so keeping Jones around as a proven backup for Purdy makes sense. With San Fran not committed to trading Jones, and Minnesota potentially looking for a bigger name, it would ultimately be a surprise to see these two teams hammer out a deal here.