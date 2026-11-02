Lions’ Campbell Sends Passionate Message on Vikings’ O’Connell After Scary Scene

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has shown on multiple occasions how much he genuinely cares about other members of the NFL brotherhood, whether they affiliate with his organization or not, and he did so again regarding the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 1.

The Lions bested the Vikings at Ford Field in Week 8, handing Minnesota its first loss of the season and dethroning the team as the last undefeated group in the league. But in the aftermath of that defeat, O’Connell used his opening postgame comments to discuss the terrifying neck injury suffered by Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell, who left the field on a stretcher bound for a local hospital.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell took some time to acknowledge O’Connell and the respect he has for the Vikings’ leader.

“Kevin O’Connell, man, is a class act,” Dan Campbell said. “We are highly competitive. This league is highly competitive, but it is a brotherhood. … Classy deal, man.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Has Displayed Elite Character Across Multiple Previous Instances

O’Connell asked the Lions coach about his injured player on the field after the game before addressing it during his press conference.

“I did wanna start out and just mention that we are all thinking and praying for Jack Campbell. I asked Dan [Campbell] after the game if he had any update, he didn’t have much of one,” O’Connell told reporters. “Definitely something you hate seeing. Competitive, super physical NFC North game. But still hard to talk about the result when you see something like that. But, so, just thoughts and prayers for him, for sure.”

O’Connell has shown his character in this form and fashion several times before, including while embracing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson on the field two years ago after a Vikings-Colts matchup, before which the then second-year QB had recently found himself benched.

Minnesota’s coach embraced Richardson, told the young player that he believed in him and assured him that there was much more to come in his NFL career. And while O’Connell didn’t do that for the cameras, television microphones captured his kindness and offered a glimpse into the person he is off the field — ironically while he was speaking to an opposing player standing directly on it.

Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell Remains Hospitalized With Neck Injury

As for Jack Campbell, he remains hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Lions’ most recent public update.

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital,” the team’s official X account posted November 2. “Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family, we will not share further information at this time.”

Jack Campbell is a four-year veteran who made his first Pro Bowl and earned his first All-Pro honors (first-team) with Detroit last season.