Kyler Murray Gets Concerning Take Amid Vikings’ Offensive Woes

Whether the Minnesota Vikings have to make a change at QB due to Kyler Murray’s hamstring soreness that he suffered during the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions or due to his play, one former player believes that it could be time to make a switch at center.

Murray finished 17-of-29 on his pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, posting an 89.7 passer rating in the loss to the Lions. However, his inability to consistently connect with his top receivers stood out.

He completed just three of eight passes to Jordan Addison and went five of nine when targeting Justin Jefferson, leaving room for concern about the Vikings’ passing game. As a result, former NFL CB Bryant McFadden believes it might be time for a change at QB.

“It felt like even though Carson Wentz is not going to wow you, and I don’t think he’s the answer for the future, but right now, with their defense, I think he gives them more structure within the offense to play in rhythm, where they can be more consistent,” McFadden said in a Nov. 3 video from CBS Sports. “So if Kyler Murray is not prepared to go, I’m okay with seeing Carson Wentz.”

Why Vikings Have to Consider QB Change After Week 8 Loss

Moreover, the reason that McFadden believes the Vikings might need to consider a change at QB is that Murray is not making simple, routine plays. If that type of play continues from Murray, then Minnesota could be forced to re-evaluate their starting QB situation.

“The issue for Minnesota has solely been on the offensive side,” McFadden noted. “I’m not putting all the blame on the quarterback, but of course, when you play that position, and things are not clicking or gelling as well as you would expect, you will receive some of the blame. He’s just been missing routine throws. That’s the thing about Kyler Murray.

“We’re not asking Kyler Murray to run around, make people miss, evade defenders, and throw against his body. We’re asking him to make routine throws, simple slant routes, and post routes where there’s separation between the pass catcher and the defender, but he’s airmailing these passes.”

Donovan McNabb Still Believes In Kyler Murray

With questions being asked about Murray and whether a change at QB should be made with the Vikings offense not trending upward, former NFL QB Donovan McNabb shared whether he’s still a believer in the Vikings starter or if a change is needed.

“I am [still a believer in Murray] and he’s trying to do everything that Kevin O’Connell wants in his system, which is a little rare for him, but he’s still doing it within the system, and I think he will continue to grow in that system,” McNabb said during a Nov. 2 appearance on “Up & Adams.”

Murray has played 201 pass snaps for the Vikings so far this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 68.6. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,022 passing yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions while recording five big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.