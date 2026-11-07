Vikings Receive Concerning Kyler Murray Injury News Right Before Week 9

The Minnesota Vikings‘ hot start to the 2026 campaign has come to a screeching halt over the past few days. In Week 8, the Vikings suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Detroit Lions. Now, they are set to head into a difficult Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills without their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Throughout the week, Murray has been dealing with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the team’s upcoming game. Carson Wentz has already been named the starter for Minnesota’s clash vs. Buffalo, but according to a new report, it sounds like Murray may miss time beyond the Vikings’ upcoming game.

Kyler Murray May Miss Multiple Games for Vikings With Hamstring Injury

Murray won the Vikings’ starting quarterback job early in training camp, but he hasn’t been particularly effective during his time on the field this year. In what is effectively five games of action (Murray was forced out of the team’s Week 1 win in the first quarter with a concussion), he has completed 100 of 154 pass attempts for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. On the ground, Murray has also rushed for 167 yards on 29 carries.

Minnesota’s defense has bailed out Murray in just about every game he has played this year, but that wasn’t the case against Detroit. With each passing woeful start, calls for the team to move on from Murray have grown, as the Vikings appear to have a Super Bowl-caliber roster beyond their woes at the quarterback position.

In the wake of the team’s loss to the Lions, it was revealed that Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury. Some folks believed that Murray’s struggles played a role in Minnesota’s decision to turn things over to Wentz in Week 9, but that isn’t the case, as the former No. 1 overall pick is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that could force him to miss time beyond this upcoming contest.

“Vikings QB Kyler Murray is rehabbing a Grade 2 hamstring strain that will keep him out of Monday night’s game against Buffalo – and potentially beyond,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported in a post on X.

Vikings Need to Figure Out Their Quarterback Conundrum

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Minnesota has publicly remained committed to Murray, but it’s tough to ignore how mediocre he’s been this season. The Vikings were hoping he’d be a clear upgrade over Wentz and J.J. McCarthy, but you can make an argument that Wentz has actually been better than Murray during his limited time on the field.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors have begun to link Minnesota to various quarterbacks, and it’s not a stretch to suggest that Wentz could become the full-time starter moving forward if he dices up Buffalo’s defense. Murray’s injury may seem like a bad thing on the surface, but it has actually provided the Vikings with a unique opportunity to see if they can find a better option under center as they look to begin ramping up their playoff push.