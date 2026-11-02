Vikings’ Kyler Murray Broke Promise to Justin Jefferson, as Frustrations Mount

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has talked confidently all season long, but his inability to deliver on his promises has led to tumult within the locker room as well as the team’s first loss of the season to the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

Murray guaranteed prior to the team’s game at Ford Field on Sunday, November 1 that he would get wide receiver Justin Jefferson more involved in the offense.

“At the end of the day, obviously everyone wants to give him the ball,” Murray said on Thursday, October 29. “And it will happen.”

However, Jefferson finished the day with five catches for 33 yards. And though he did score a TD, the superstar pass-catcher was visibly frustrated on the sidelines. Furthermore, Jefferson dodged his media obligations following the team’s loss in Detroit.

Kyler Murray Continues to Insist Justin Jefferson Will Get More Involved in Vikings’ Offense

Murray took to the podium following another sub-standard performance in Minnesota’s 19-15 loss to the Lions and again assured the public that Jefferson will get more targets and create more production in the weeks to come.

“We’ve gotta find ways to get him the ball. Obviously they’re gonna double him, and they did today. … This is my first year with him,” Murray said, reciting a familiar chorus of excuses he’s made since the season began about being new to the team and the offensive scheme. “Obviously he’s frustrated, and that’s understandable. He is who he is, and he has every right to feel the way he feels when he doesn’t get the ball.”

Murray’s continued guarantees, however, do not contain any specifics about how and why things will change moving forward.

Jefferson was adamant during an interview last week that he is not unhappy in Minnesota, as the team was undefeated at that point and winning games to an extent that no other group in the league could claim.

But that changed on Sunday in Detroit, as did Jefferson’s outward-facing demeanor, which may spell concerns for the Vikings moving forward.

Justin Jefferson Remains on Pace for Worst Season of NFL Career

The hard statistics don’t lie with regards to Jefferson’s lack of production in 2026, as this has been his slowest start of any across his seven-year NFL career.

Jefferson has now amassed just 28 receptions for 335 yards and four TDs over six games played this season. He missed the second half of Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and all of Week 4 vs. the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury, which impacted his overall numbers.

Still, the Vikings’ offense continues to struggle more than most in the NFL as the team approaches the midway point of the season. Murray is on a one-year deal and could find himself benched if things don’t change, which would mean Minnesota turns back to QB2 Carson Wentz.

That is not an ideal situation for a team that boasts arguably the best defense in the league and has legitimate playoff aspirations under a supposed QB-whispering offensive guru in head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings take the field next against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9. And if the offense can’t keep pace with recent MVP Josh Allen and company, changes could come fast in Minnesota.