Vikings Linked to Trade for Star Eagles Defender

The Minnesota Vikings‘ luck to begin the 2026 campaign finally ran out, as they suffered a 19-15 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 8. The Vikings had been playing with fire for much of their undefeated start to the season, and after getting handed a defeat by their NFC North rival, the team has been forced to head back to the drawing board.

While Minnesota has gotten off to a strong start, it has been heavily linked to a handful of trades, as the front office is looking for ways to upgrade its roster. The defense has been the main source of the Vikings’ success to this point, but according to a new report, it looks like the team is showing interest in swinging a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Vikings Linked to Moro Ojomo Trade

Philadelphia has become notorious for developing homegrown stars on defense in recent years, and Ojomo is just one of their most recent success stories. A seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ojomo has gradually turned himself into one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league, as he helped the Eagles replace the loss of Milton Williams by becoming a full-time starter in 2025.

Ojomo’s role has waned with Philly this season, as he has started just three of the eight games he’s appeared in. That has impacted his production on the field, as he has just 21 tackles and no sacks to his name so far this season. Teams know what Ojomo is capable of, which has led to interest in him heating up on the trade market.

The Eagles have been steadfast in their desire to hang onto Ojomo, but with his contract up at the end of the year, and the team mired in a six-game losing streak, their tune could change quickly. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Ojomo is drawing interest from a Vikings team that is looking to shore up its interior defensive line ahead of the trade deadline.

There is significant interest in Moro Ojomo, their defensive tackle. Teams like Minnesota are looking for some interior help around this time of year,” Fowler said on “The Aftermath.”

Should the Vikings Trade for Moro Ojomo?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

If there’s a weakness for Minnesota on defense, it would be its defensive line. This group hasn’t been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but adding some help up front could open things up for this group even more. We just saw Jahmyr Gibbs torch the Vikings for 153 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 8, so adding a guy like Ojomo would make a lot of sense.

Philadelphia seems committed to Ojomo for the time being, but as we have seen across the league over the past week or so, no player is ever truly off the market. Minnesota is likely looking at several other guys at this spot, but Ojomo very well may be its top target, so if the front office makes a big push for him, a trade could materialize before the deadline strikes.