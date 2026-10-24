Vikings Labeled Trade Fit for Projected $92 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the best defenses in the NFL. But pundits continue to name the team a potential fit for veteran interior defensive linemen set to be available on the NFL trade block.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper joined that narrative this week. Popper mentioned the Vikings first on his list of best fits for Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Moro Ojomo.

The 25-year-old could be on the move at the NFL trade deadline because he’s on an expiring contract with a losing team.

Ojomo, like Milton Williams in 2025, is likely headed to free agency if he is not traded,” wrote Popper. “It is difficult to allocate three sizable veteran contracts to one position group. Ojomo can provide interior pass rush.

“He ranked second on the Eagles with 15 pressures through the first six weeks, trailing only Carter.”

This season, Ojomo has 13 combined tackles, including two for loss. In addition to his pressures, he also has three quarterback hits.

Over the summer, SI on Eagles’ Jeff Kerr projected Ojomo to be worth $92 million on a 4-year contract. The defensive lineman will reach free agency in March.

Will the Vikings Target a Defensive Lineman at the NFL Trade Deadline?

Getty The Athletic’s Daniel Popper named Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo a trade fit for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings own a top 5 defense in scoring, total yards and rushing yards allowed. But their relative inexperience along the defensive line interior has pundits wondering if the team could target a veteran in a trade before the deadline.

Heavy Sports explored the possibility of the Vikings acquiring veteran Vita Vea in a complete win-now move. Acquiring Ojomo could be a similar-type trade, but it might be cheaper in a couple different ways. Perhaps the Vikings could land Ojomo for something less than a third-rounder and/or his contract wouldn’t be on Minnesota’s books for next season (like Vea’s would be).

In summary, Ojomo would be a rental player to provide the Vikings defensive line addition depth for their 2026 playoff push.

Third-year defensive lineman Jalen Redmond has experienced a strong start to the 2026 campaign. The rest of the Vikings defensive line interior has provided somewhat of a mixed bag.

Levi Drake Rodriguez has arguably outperformed his expectations while rookies Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange are contributing. But according to some analytics, including Pro Football Focus, those three defensive linemen haven’t played well.

Ojomo emerged as a starter for the Eagles at the end of last season. In 2025, he had 38 combined tackles, including six for loss. Ojomo also registered 12 quarterback hits and six sacks.

This season, he started only Philadelphia’s most recent contest in Week 6. In Minnesota, he could assume a starting role or come off bench and support what the team has already done along the defensive line interior this year.

Ojomo would also bring Super Bowl experience. The defensive lineman played 25 snaps in Super Bowl LIX a year and a half ago when the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.