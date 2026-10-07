Vikings Make Jauan Jennings Admission After Beckham Jr. Addition

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell offered some comments on wide receiver Jauan Jennings, as the Vikings get set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jennings has had a slow start to the season, recording two catches for nine yards on four targets. He signed with the Vikings in the offseason, and is currently on a one-year $13 million deal.

The Vikings need additional production from their wide receiver depth, and the signing of Beckham certainly makes things tougher for Jennings, who may be in a position where he needs to produce immediately O’Connell explained his stance on the wide receiver when he met with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think Jauan’s done a lot of really good things in the run game for us. He’s had a couple chances where maybe, either the rhythm and timing or just a little more detail showing up out of the group as a whole, Jauan included — but we’re not far off, and Jauan’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna make some plays for us.”

Jauan Jennings Has Produced At Other Stops

The wide receiver has been able to be a big-time contributor throughout the course of his career. In 2025, he recorded 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns with the San Francisco 49ers. 2024 also saw him produce at a high level. The playmaker tallied 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Jennings has also gained a reputation for converting third downs. Roughly 63% of his career catches result in first downs, according to statistics from NFL.com.

The 2025 season saw him produce in bunches. In Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, he caught five passes on a season-high 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. The 42-yard reception he recorded in the game was an example of his playmaking ability. Jennings ended up being a valuable piece of the San Francisco 49ers offense, and a solid option for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Jauan Jennings Has Had Difficult Season So Far

Jennings’ lack of cohesion with the Vikings so far is not entirely his fault, but rather based off of a series of unfortunate events.

He missed the second week of the season against the Chicago Bears due to a personal matter. When he played in this season-opener against the Green Bay Packers, it was clear that he and Murray were not on the same page. Murray threw an interception on a play where Jennings was double-covered. In that same game, Murray suffered a concussion, thwarting any progress that those two could have made over that stretch.

There still could be time for Jennings to turn things around over the course of these next couple of weeks. However, the addition of Beckham could mean that Jennings is on borrowed time. The Vikings offense needs to get going and play at a high level.

There still would be time for Jennings to turn things around over the course of these next couple weeks. However, the addition of Beckham could mean that Jennings is on borrowed time.

The Vikings offense needs to get going and play at a high level. O’Connell’s review of Jennings may be considered coach speak. However, the fact that the Vikings were able to add depth in the wide receiver room is undeniable. It will certainly be interesting to see how Jennings stacks up and if he can maintain a spot in the room overall.