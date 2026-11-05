NFL Insider Leans Towards Vikings Carson Wentz to Start vs. Bills

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The Minnesota Vikings head into a Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills still sorting through their quarterback picture. Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury, which showed up late in last week’s loss at Detroit, has made Carson Wentz a real possibility to start. Nothing is locked in yet, but Carson Wentz could make his third […]

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