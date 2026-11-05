NFL Insider Leans Towards Vikings Carson Wentz to Start vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings head into a Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills still sorting through their quarterback picture. Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury, which showed up late in last week’s loss at Detroit, has made Carson Wentz a real possibility to start. Nothing is locked in yet, but Carson Wentz could make his third appearance in his second start of the year for Minnesota.
Tom Pelissero Weighs In
The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero was on KFAN’s 100.3 FM “Power Trip Morning Show” this morning and said that, as of today, he would expect Wentz to get the nod. He described Murray’s hamstring as a legitimate issue rather than something minor. Pelissero noted that with a mobile quarterback, you don’t want to risk him if he’s not able to use his legs, which is a big part of his game. Because the game is Monday, Minnesota’s first practice of the week is today. That gives the coaching staff a few extra days to see how Murray moves and whether he can be ready, or if they’ll need Wentz to start against the Bills.
Wentz Could Spark The Offense
The offense has been a problem all year even though the team has a strong record. Drives stall, third downs are inconsistent, and the unit has had trouble putting points on the board. Murray’s performance against the Lions only added to the questions. It is reasonable to wonder whether Wentz is simply a better fit for what head coach Kevin O’Connell wants to run. Wentz already stepped in earlier this year and was efficient in limited action, throwing three touchdowns without an interception. His play in the Bears‘ bad-weather game was inconsistent, but so was the opponent QB, Caleb Williams. Wentz won’t create the same off-schedule plays Murray can outside the pocket, but he may keep the offense in better rhythm and structure.
How Carson Wentz performs if he starts could shape the next few weeks. He could spark this offense. A strong showing might convince the Vikings they already have a workable option in the building and don’t need to go outside for help. It could also force general manager Nolan Teasley’s hand the other way, making him look harder at the trade market or free-agent options if the staff decides they still need a clearer long-term answer. Either outcome is on the table.
Vikings Opportunity Against A Weak Bills Defense
The matchup itself offers a decent chance for whoever is under center. Buffalo is giving up 254.7 passing yards per game, the third-highest total in the league, and 25.9 points per game. That is not a defense that has been shutting people down through the air. For Wentz, it is an opportunity to show why he came back for a second season in Minnesota and whether he can still look like a starter when the lights are on, and the stakes are real. Justin Jefferson was frustrated last week and has had good chemistry and success in the past with Carson Wentz. The Bills secondary is vulnerable to big performances through the air, and should be a good measuring stick.
Nothing is official. Murray could still get himself ready over the next few days. But as of Thursday morning, the indication from Pelissero is that Wentz is the likelier choice. Practice this week will tell a lot about how the Vikings plan to handle the game Monday at quarterback. How Monday goes could likely impact GM Nolan Teasley’s decision at the trade deadline that could determine the rest of the season at the most important position.
NFL Insider Leans Towards Vikings Carson Wentz to Start vs. Bills