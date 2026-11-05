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NFL Insider Leans Towards Vikings Carson Wentz to Start vs. Bills

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Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings head into a Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills still sorting through their quarterback picture. Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury, which showed up late in last week’s loss at Detroit, has made Carson Wentz a real possibility to start. Nothing is locked in yet, but Carson Wentz could make his third appearance in his second start of the year for Minnesota.

Tom Pelissero Weighs In

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero was on KFAN’s 100.3 FM “Power Trip Morning Show” this morning and said that, as of today, he would expect Wentz to get the nod. He described Murray’s hamstring as a legitimate issue rather than something minor. Pelissero noted that with a mobile quarterback, you don’t want to risk him if he’s not able to use his legs, which is a big part of his game. Because the game is Monday, Minnesota’s first practice of the week is today. That gives the coaching staff a few extra days to see how Murray moves and whether he can be ready, or if they’ll need Wentz to start against the Bills.
Miami Dolphins v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 04: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Wentz Could Spark The Offense

The offense has been a problem all year even though the team has a strong record. Drives stall, third downs are inconsistent, and the unit has had trouble putting points on the board. Murray’s performance against the Lions only added to the questions. It is reasonable to wonder whether Wentz is simply a better fit for what head coach Kevin O’Connell wants to run. Wentz already stepped in earlier this year and was efficient in limited action, throwing three touchdowns without an interception. His play in the Bears‘ bad-weather game was inconsistent, but so was the opponent QB, Caleb Williams. Wentz won’t create the same off-schedule plays Murray can outside the pocket, but he may keep the offense in better rhythm and structure.
How Carson Wentz performs if he starts could shape the next few weeks. He could spark this offense. A strong showing might convince the Vikings they already have a workable option in the building and don’t need to go outside for help. It could also force general manager Nolan Teasley’s hand the other way, making him look harder at the trade market or free-agent options if the staff decides they still need a clearer long-term answer. Either outcome is on the table.
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 and T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate after Hockenson’s receiving touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Vikings Opportunity Against A Weak Bills Defense

The matchup itself offers a decent chance for whoever is under center. Buffalo is giving up 254.7 passing yards per game, the third-highest total in the league, and 25.9 points per game. That is not a defense that has been shutting people down through the air. For Wentz, it is an opportunity to show why he came back for a second season in Minnesota and whether he can still look like a starter when the lights are on, and the stakes are real. Justin Jefferson was frustrated last week and has had good chemistry and success in the past with Carson Wentz. The Bills secondary is vulnerable to big performances through the air, and should be a good measuring stick.
Nothing is official. Murray could still get himself ready over the next few days. But as of Thursday morning, the indication from Pelissero is that Wentz is the likelier choice. Practice this week will tell a lot about how the Vikings plan to handle the game Monday at quarterback. How Monday goes could likely impact GM Nolan Teasley’s decision at the trade deadline that could determine the rest of the season at the most important position.

Steve Hoikkala covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. A sports writer since 2025, his work has been featured with PurplePTSD.com covering the Minnesota Vikings, and is the Owner/Editor at Fantasy15Football.com. More about Steve Hoikkala

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NFL Insider Leans Towards Vikings Carson Wentz to Start vs. Bills

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