Vikings’ Gamble at The Deadline: Not Trading for a Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and look like a legitimate contender, at least on the defensive side of the ball. Brian Flores’ group is allowing only 13.3 points a game, which is the best mark in the league. The offense, meanwhile, is still stuck in the mud, scoring about 20 points a game and ranking near the bottom in yards. That production gap is the whole story right now. Quarterback has been the topic of conversation, and it probably isn’t going away as we near the trade deadline. We may see Carson Wentz instead of Kyler Murray against the Buffalo Bills, and will that duo be enough? So who makes sense if the Vikings do trade for a QB, and is the bigger gamble for Minnesota not making a move at all?

Kirk Cousins Just Makes Sense

Kevin O’Connell’s system has never been simple. Multiple quarterbacks who have come through it have said the terminology and the volume of concepts take time to absorb. That is exactly why Kirk Cousins keeps making more sense than the other names floating around. He already ran this offense. He already has chemistry with Justin Jefferson , Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Those connections are proven and they showed up on film when he was here. He is not that far removed from productive seasons with those same weapons.

Minnesota has the skill players. What Cousins has rarely had is a top-tier defense next to him. He would have one in Minnesota that is the best he has ever had in his career.

The usual knock on Kirk Cousins is that he has not won much in the playoffs. That is fair. He is only 1-4 in the playoffs in 15 seasons of football and 13 of those as a starter. It is also fair to note that he has rarely been on a roster that was complete on both sides of the ball. This Vikings team is built to make a real run if the offense can start scoring more consistently. The defense is already there.

Matthew Berry Weighs In

Matthew Berry went on record saying Minnesota should send the Raiders a first-round pick for him because the Super Bowl window is open and the team needs to go all-in. That price would set the fanbase on fire. A 38-year-old quarterback who is probably a one-year rental is a steep ask for a first. A second- or third-round pick in a package deal feels more realistic if the front office actually believes this group is close. If Vikings GM Nolan Teasley believes they are only a QB away, an overpay is what it would cost. I don’t believe a 1st-round pick is on the table, however.

The bigger problem is Las Vegas is not shopping him. The Raiders are 4-4, still in the mix in the AFC West, and they have no interest in rushing 2026 first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Cousins is the starter and the mentor while the rookie gets ready. Owner Mark Davis has already said there is no pressure to change that. The only way a trade happens is if Minnesota offers something the Raiders cannot refuse.

That is the logic behind Berry’s first-round suggestion. It is also why it is unlikely. First-year general manager Nolan Teasley is about to run his first draft. Giving away that pick for a short-term fix does not line up with how he was hired. Cousins is only a one-year rental for the Raiders as well due to the large sum of nearly $76 million he is owed if on the team at the start of the 2027 league year. So a competitive offer could sway the Raiders to add more weapons through the draft for their future.

Vikings GM Nolan Teasley’s Slim Options

Sitting still is not going to be popular for the Minnesota Vikings fanbase if this offense can’t put it together. The defense has carried this team to 6-1. If the offense keeps laboring the way it did in the loss to Detroit, the fanbase will not stay quiet for long. The fanbase is already vocal about their frustration. Teasley is almost certainly working the phones.

Staying Silent Could Be A Gamble