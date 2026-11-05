Vikings’ Gamble at The Deadline: Not Trading for a Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and look like a legitimate contender, at least on the defensive side of the ball. Brian Flores’ group is allowing only 13.3 points a game, which is the best mark in the league. The offense, meanwhile, is still stuck in the mud, scoring about 20 points a game and ranking near the bottom in yards. That production gap is the whole story right now. Quarterback has been the topic of conversation, and it probably isn’t going away as we near the trade deadline. We may see Carson Wentz instead of Kyler Murray against the Buffalo Bills, and will that duo be enough? So who makes sense if the Vikings do trade for a QB, and is the bigger gamble for Minnesota not making a move at all?
Kirk Cousins Just Makes Sense
Kevin O’Connell’s system has never been simple. Multiple quarterbacks who have come through it have said the terminology and the volume of concepts take time to absorb. That is exactly why Kirk Cousins keeps making more sense than the other names floating around. He already ran this offense. He already has chemistry with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Those connections are proven and they showed up on film when he was here. He is not that far removed from productive seasons with those same weapons.
Right now he is also playing well in Las Vegas. Through eight games, he has 19 touchdown passes, second in the NFL and only one behind Joe Burrow. He is doing that with Brock Bowers as his clear best target and Tre Tucker as the primary wide receiver. Tucker is a useful player, but he would be a solid WR2 or WR3 on a lot of teams.
Minnesota has the skill players. What Cousins has rarely had is a top-tier defense next to him. He would have one in Minnesota that is the best he has ever had in his career.
The usual knock on Kirk Cousins is that he has not won much in the playoffs. That is fair. He is only 1-4 in the playoffs in 15 seasons of football and 13 of those as a starter. It is also fair to note that he has rarely been on a roster that was complete on both sides of the ball. This Vikings team is built to make a real run if the offense can start scoring more consistently. The defense is already there.
Matthew Berry Weighs In
Matthew Berry went on record saying Minnesota should send the Raiders a first-round pick for him because the Super Bowl window is open and the team needs to go all-in. That price would set the fanbase on fire. A 38-year-old quarterback who is probably a one-year rental is a steep ask for a first. A second- or third-round pick in a package deal feels more realistic if the front office actually believes this group is close. If Vikings GM Nolan Teasley believes they are only a QB away, an overpay is what it would cost. I don’t believe a 1st-round pick is on the table, however.
The bigger problem is Las Vegas is not shopping him. The Raiders are 4-4, still in the mix in the AFC West, and they have no interest in rushing 2026 first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Cousins is the starter and the mentor while the rookie gets ready. Owner Mark Davis has already said there is no pressure to change that. The only way a trade happens is if Minnesota offers something the Raiders cannot refuse.
That is the logic behind Berry’s first-round suggestion. It is also why it is unlikely. First-year general manager Nolan Teasley is about to run his first draft. Giving away that pick for a short-term fix does not line up with how he was hired. Cousins is only a one-year rental for the Raiders as well due to the large sum of nearly $76 million he is owed if on the team at the start of the 2027 league year. So a competitive offer could sway the Raiders to add more weapons through the draft for their future.
Vikings GM Nolan Teasley’s Slim Options
Sitting still is not going to be popular for the Minnesota Vikings fanbase if this offense can’t put it together. The defense has carried this team to 6-1. If the offense keeps laboring the way it did in the loss to Detroit, the fanbase will not stay quiet for long. The fanbase is already vocal about their frustration. Teasley is almost certainly working the phones.
The other quarterbacks people keep mentioning come with their own issues. Daniel Jones never got real time in this offense during his short stint and has a huge contract now. Justin Herbert would cost more money and considerable draft capital and is not playing like the version Minnesota would need. Mac Jones would require a big return, and the 49ers still have to play the Vikings. That trade would be unlikely unless it was for a haul for San Fran. Geno Smith would need time to learn the system and build chemistry, same as most of the other names. Any mid-season quarterback move is difficult if the goal is immediate impact.
Staying Silent Could Be A Gamble
Cousins is the one who checks the most boxes for this specific roster and Kevin O’Connell’s offense. He knows the playbook, he has history with the skill players, and he is already producing. The Raiders just have no reason to make it easy. That leaves Teasley with a narrow window and a high price tag if he wants to make a trade for the ideal fit for this offense. If he doesn’t make a move, he could risk losing superstar Justin Jefferson, who has shown his frustration with his usage and the production of the offense. Not making a move could be the bigger gamble for Minnesota.
Vikings’ Gamble at The Deadline: Not Trading for a Quarterback