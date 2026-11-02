Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson Sends Strong Message on Struggling Offense

It’s hard to think of a more maligned 6-1 team in NFL history. The Minnesota Vikings were the last squad to lose a game this season, and yet, they have received as much criticism as anybody in the NFC North.

Granted, it’s the NFL’s toughest division, and the Vikings offense has given pundits plenty to be critical about early this season. On Sunday, the team couldn’t move the ball against one of the statistically worst defenses in the league.

Yet, veteran tight end T.J. Hockenson remains optimistic. The tight end explained why to reporters after Sunday’s 19-15 loss.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Hockenson said, via The Athletic’s Alec Lewis. “But we know how close we are, and I never waver with this team or this offense. We have some of the best players in the world at their position.”

Hockenson finished Sunday with four catches, 58 receiving yards and a touchdown. Only Jordan Addison had more receiving yards — 66 on three receptions.

T.J. Hockenson Stays Positive on Vikings Offense

Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has developed a pretty nice relationship with the veteran tight end. Hockenson leads Minnesota with 31 receptions and also has 295 receiving yards, which is second on the team by only 40 yards.

However, pundits are likely to view that as more of an indictment on Murray than a positive. Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson has fewer catches than Hockenson and is only averaging 12 yards per catch.

Jefferson doesn’t appear to share Hockenson’s positivity that the offense is moving in the right direction. Jefferson left the locker room Sunday without speaking to reporters.

Detroit’s defense has been improving as of late. But the Lions arguably had their best defensive outing of the season against the Vikings.

Defenses have great days against the Vikings has been a common occurrence for Minnesota this season. The Vikings finished Sunday with only 266 offensive yards, including 185 through the air. The Vikings were 3-for-10 on third downs, and Murray threw an interception.

Putting aside Murray’s 33 rushing yards, Aaron Jones Sr. led the Vikings with 22 rushing yards.

What Changes Will the Vikings Make on Offense?

There’s one more week until the NFL’s trade deadline. With how well the Vikings are playing defensively, it would be malpractice to not do anything to try and improve offensively.

That’s despite Hockenson arguing the unit is close. It’s a sentiment head coach Kevin O’Connell also expressed after the team’s Week 7 win.

With that in mind, maybe the Vikings really won’t make an offensive change. But it’s hard to imagine that with the team’s bottom six ranking in both yards and points scored.

Pundits previously argued the team should pursue a major trade for a running back. The two biggest splashes would be to acquire Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley.

But after another dud from Murray, some pundits are wondering if the Vikings could bench the veteran and acquire a new quarterback. Kirk Cousins trade suggestions are even swirling.

Such a trade doesn’t appear to be likely. But clearly, the Vikings offense isn’t close to figuring things out.

It’s understandable why Hockenson feels differently. It falls on Minnesota’s players to try and fix their issues. It’s easier to do that if one is convinced the solutions are close.

But from the outside perspective, the Vikings offense has a long ways to go to become a Super Bowl unit.