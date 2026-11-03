Vikings, Dak Prescott Get Compelling Message for 2027 Signing

The Minnesota Vikings could be right back in the market for a QB in 2027. Kyler Murray isn’t exactly taking the job by force.

It is hard to say that they’ll acquire a new QB via the draft, as the 2027 class has been underwhelming this collegiate season. If the Vikings don’t like the look of the class, they’ll be back looking at a veteran.

It seems unlikely that Minnesota will re-sign Kyler Murray based on play to this point. Many rumors have been swirling about Minnesota and Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones, and Kirk Cousins. Now, a recent QB update could be put on the team’s radar.

Vikings and Dak Prescott Could Make Sense in 2027

Chris Simms of NBC Sports recently put out an interesting statement regarding the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott.

“There’s been some murmurs that, in Dallas, that they’re a little bit like at the end of their rope with Dak Prescott. It’s like things better turn around or he ain’t gonna be the quarterback there next year. We’ll see. We’ll see.”

Prescott and Kevin O’Connell would make quite the interesting pairing. It may be a good fit, seeing as Prescott has a great ability to push the ball downfield. It’s hard to know if the Vikings would give Kevin O’Connell yet another shot at QB, but Prescott could make sense.

If one thing is for certain, it’s that it would likely be KOC’s final attempt at getting the QB position right.

Minnesota Receives Passionate QB Message from Adam Thielen

Former Vikings WR Adam Thielen was on KFAN on Monday morning and was on the offensive regarding a potential QB trade if he were running the show.

“Quarterback. Right away. As fast as you can. The reason why I say that is because…I believe there’s a few guys out there that you could legitimately trade for and then could be a long-term answer. Could be a guy that’s just entering his prime and has the ability to be here for a long time.”

Thielen didn’t shy away from naming potential suitors:

“You look at a guy like Justin Herbert. I think even a guy like Daniel Jones, as weird as that sounds, could maybe get him for cheap, and a guy that obviously both sides know and could really make a difference in this offense.

Those guys are fits for what Kevin [O’Connell] wants to do. Those guys fit exactly how he wants to play this game: being able to drop back, to be able to make all the throws, to be able to understand the offense, to really open up the playbook and do what Kevin does so great, and that’s scheming up things and really allowing the quarterback to throw it all over the field.”

Jones and Herbert, along with Kirk Cousins, are names to keep an eye on as the Vikings scour the trade market.