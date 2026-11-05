Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Doesn’t Hold Back on Kyler Murray, Offense in 2026

The Minnesota Vikings need to find a way to maximize the talents of WR Justin Jefferson. In other breaking news, the sky is blue.

The Vikings’ offense has been putrid in 2026, to say the least. Kevin O’Connell’s Kyler Murray experiment certainly hasn’t gone as planned, and now it’s on hold. Murray is being held out of Monday night’s clash with the Bills due to a “sore hamstring.” The injury was first reported after the loss to Detroit last week.

The re-entry of Wentz could mean more opportunities for Jefferson, but that’s for time to tell. Today, Jefferson finally spoke after declining to talk with the media on Sunday after Minnesota’s embarrassing loss.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Slams Offense After First Loss of Season

Ben Goessling shared the words of Justin Jefferson on Thursday, as he explained his frustration with the Vikings’ offense.

“I never want to lose, no matter how the game goes for myself. I felt like we had plenty of opportunities to win that game, and we only hurt ourselves in multiple ways. So it’s just wanting better from the whole entire offense, especially.”

Jefferson also spoke on his confidence in current Vikings QB1, Kyler Murray.

“I feel like the plays that are there are plays that he’s capable of making. Those are plays that we’ve seen him make multiple times throughout the season, throughout practice, and in training camp as well. We have confidence in him to go out there and be that guy that we need him and want him to be. It’s just executing our plays and coming ready to play.”

Furthermore, he touched on the pain of losing at this stage of his career.

“Losing hits deeper than anything else. And I think I love this game a lot more than a lot of other people in this league. I don’t care if we’re 15-1. You know, I don’t want to lose a single game, and that’s just my mindset. And that’s always how I have been ever since I was a little kid. As I got older, the tears kind of shied away, and you know, more of a grown man. But I hate to lose.”

Jefferson is just like us fans; even with all of the wins, losses all hurt the same.

Minnesota Urged to Trade for 49ers QB Mac Jones

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently pitched the Minnesota Vikings to acquire QB Mac Jones from the 49ers.

“The Vikings could turn to backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw three touchdown passes in relief of Murray in a Week 1 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers. That said, Mac Jones could become a long-term starter if he plays well under head coach Kevin O’Connell in the second half of the season.

According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt , the San Francisco 49ers might demand a second-round pick and more for Jones, but it would be worth it for the Vikings, who have been trying to stabilize the quarterback position since Kirk Cousins’ departure following the 2023 season.