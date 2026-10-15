A.J. Brown’s Gameday Return Predicted by Injury Expert Amid Practice Video

The New England Patriots have A.J. Brown back on the practice field.

That doesn’t mean the three-time Pro Bowler is ready to jump back into game action.

Doctor of Physical Therapy and injury analyst Jeff Mueller made a prediction Thursday, Oct. 15, after watching practice footage of Brown running through drills.

“Ehhhh.. I’m going to go with Week 7 or 8 for AJ Brown,” Mueller wrote on X.

That timeline would rule Brown out of Sunday’s Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets and potentially put his return somewhere around New England’s short-week trip to face the Chicago Bears or its Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Brown Calls Week 6 Status ‘Up in the Air’

Brown returned to practice Wednesday after New England opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

The Patriots listed him as a limited participant Wednesday because of the ankle injury, per to the team’s official injury report. Brown was limited again Thursday.

His return to the field is solid progress following his high-ankle sprain in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Brown caught three passes for 26 yards before the injury and has missed New England’s past four games.

He sounded encouraged by how his ankle responded to his first practice.

“I felt pretty good,” Brown said Thursday, covered by Heavy earlier today. “One step at a time with me, each and every day, just trying to increase my load and just see how I respond each and every day.”

Brown was less definitive when asked about playing against the Jets.

“It’s still up in the air,” he said. “Obviously, it’s going to be coach Vrabel’s decision to see where I’m at and make the better decision for the long haul, not just temporarily.”

Patriots Can Afford Patience With Brown

There’s not much need for New England to force the issue.

The Patriots are 3-2 and have won consecutive games while their prized offseason acquisition has been sidelined. Drake Maye has found a top-level gear in the process, throwing for 374 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Maye made it clear Wednesday that he’s eager to get Brown back.

“Looking forward to seeing him progress,” Maye said. “There’s not many like him in this league.”

Brown gives that already-surging offense a player who had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons heading into 2026. The Patriots surrendered a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles in June. He owns 527 career receptions for 8,055 yards and 56 touchdowns.

The question now is less about whether Brown is getting close and more about exactly how much patience New England exercises.

Mueller’s prediction sees more time out ahead.

Brown has yet to go that far himself.