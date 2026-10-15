Will A.J. Brown Play vs. Jets Sunday? Star WR Delivers Injury Update at Practice

Will A.J. Brown return to the New England Patriots‘ lineup Sunday against the New York Jets? The star wide receiver took an important step toward his comeback Wednesday, October 14, returning to practice for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown on Thursday, speaking to the media at Patriots practice, provided his own injury update as questions remain about whether he will be ready for Sunday’s AFC East matchup.

Brown left his Sunday status against the New York Jets open Thursday, telling reporters it remains up in the air. Brown has missed four consecutive games since suffering the injury Sept. 9, but the Patriots opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday and listed him as a limited participant. His return to the field is encouraging, although it is far from a guarantee he will face the Jets. New England must still activate Brown from injured reserve before he can play, leaving his status uncertain as the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s game.

A high ankle sprain has kept Brown, the Patriots’ prize offseason trade acquisition, off the field since Sept. 9. Ultimately, coach Mike Vrabel alone will decide whether Sunday ends that run.

“It’s up in the air,” Brown said Thursday, adding that the long term matters more than the short term, as quoted by MassLive reporter Mark Daniels. The final call belongs to Vrabel.

“I felt pretty good. It’s one step at a time,” Brown said, as quoted by ESPN‘s Mike Reiss, describing his response the day after practicing for the first time in five weeks.

Asked directly whether he wants to play Sunday, Brown said, “Right now, I want to practice… We have pads on today. That’s a step… It’s a process and we’ll take it one day at a time,” as quoted by Daniels. Brown stopped short of committing to Sunday.

A.J. Brown’s Return Timeline for New England Patriots

Sunday’s home game against the Jets is Brown’s first chance to return, and the next comes Thursday night in Chicago against the Bears. Vrabel said the compressed schedule has no bearing on how the team handles Brown, according to The Boston Globe.

Asked Monday whether Brown could face the Jets, Vrabel said, “There is a chance.” He added, “Yep, there is,” according to The Boston Globe.

“It’s awesome. It’s always a warm welcome in the huddle to have him back in there,” quarterback Drake Maye said, as quoted by Patriots analyst Jack Aylmer.

Brown, 29, reached 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven prior NFL seasons. Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England Patriots Offense Plans With and Without A.J. Brown

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addressed Brown’s return Thursday.

“It’s always good to give fresh juice to the unit. We know what he can do when he’s out there and healthy,” McDaniels said, as quoted by Patriots beat reporter Karen Guregian.

“Would we know how we’re going to go ahead and play the game or use those packages if he doesn’t make it? Yes, we have already talked about that, and the guys are studying both ends of the spectrum,” McDaniels said, as quoted by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

“They all know multiple positions, and that’s a great strength of our group in that we have some versatility,” McDaniels said, according to Kyed. Players McDaniels named in that answer include Romeo Doubs, Kyle Williams, Eli Raridon and Hunter Henry, who have filled in during Brown’s absence.

Friday’s injury report and the Patriots’ weekend roster moves will give a better idea of whether Brown returns Sunday against the Jets or waits for Thursday night’s game in Chicago — or even past that game.