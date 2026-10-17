Patriots Warned in Trade Pitch for 24-Year-Old Pro Bowl WR

The New England Patriots have been mentioned as suitors for Brian Thomas Jr. before, but an NFL analyst believes Foxborough is precisely where the talented receiver should avoid landing.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named New England the “worst landing spot” for Thomas among potential trade destinations on Oct. 16.

The argument has less to do with Thomas’ talent than his potential role alongside A.J. Brown in New England.

“The team could use an upgrade at the No. 2 wideout spot opposite Brown,” Davenport wrote, before questioning whether enough opportunities would be available for Thomas.

That’s an intriguing concern for a Patriots team that has put forth heavy amounts of cash to upgrade the weapons around Drake Maye.

Thomas has also become an interesting name to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline due to his role diminishing dramatically with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thomas Jr.’s Jaguars Role Has Collapsed

The difference between Thomas’ rookie year and his 2026 season is tough to overlook.

The former LSU standout exploded for 87 receptions, 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection and set Jaguars rookie records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Those numbers set Thomas as one of the NFL’s most promising young wideouts.

His production has gone backward since.

Thomas finished 2025 with 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Through Jacksonville’s first five games this season, he has just nine catches for 105 yards and one touchdown, per NFL.com.

He was held without a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Thomas also managed only one reception for eight yards when Jacksonville beat New England 35-6 on Sept. 27.

Davenport noted that Thomas has fallen behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers in Jacksonville’s receiver hierarchy, while reaching a 60% offensive snap share only once through five games.

A change of scenery, therefore, makes sense on paper.

Bleacher Report just doesn’t believe New England provides what Thomas needs.

Brown Return Complicates Potential Patriots Trade

The Patriots have survived without Brown after losing their blockbuster offseason acquisition to an ankle injury in Week 1.

Brown returned to practice this week, however, and was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. His status for the Patriots’ Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets remained “still up in the air” as of Thursday, Brown told reporters.

Once Brown returns, targets figure to become more strenuous to find.

And Maye has spread the football around in his absence. Through five games, five Patriots have at least nine receptions, while six players have accumulated at least 98 receiving yards.

Mack Hollins leads New England with 15 catches for 209 yards, while Romeo Doubs has produced a team-high 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns, via the Patriots’ official statistics.

There are worse problems than having too many capable receivers, especially for a team trying to maximize Maye’s development.

But acquiring Thomas would presumably require legitimate draft capital for a 24-year-old former first-round pick playing on his rookie contract.

The Patriots would then have to decide if adding a potentially expensive receiver with uninspiring recent history is necessary with Brown returning.

In the end, Thomas has shown what he can do when featured.

Trading for him only to make him a secondary option, though, would create the exact situation Bleacher Report believes New England should steer clear of.