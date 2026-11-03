Patriots Lose 77-Game Veteran to NFC North Squad

The New England Patriots have been poached and have lost a member of the practice squad.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have signed linebacker KJ Britt off the Pats ‘ practice squad.

“Linebacker KJ Britt is signing to the Lions’ active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad.”

Britt signed with New England on a one-year, $1.4 million deal before being released by the AFC East squad at the end of August, eventually rejoining the team on the practice squad.

The LB was elevated in one game this season, recording a single tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders. In his career, Britt has logged 162 total tackles, three pass deflections and half a sack.

Now, KJ Britt has the opportunity to have more playing time with the Lions.

Patriots Make Practice Squad Moves

Getty The Patriots make a couple roster moves

In news related to the practice squad, the New England Patriots have made a couple of moves.

The team announced they have signed running back Terrell Jennings to the practice squad, while releasing safety Elliott Davison.

Jennings is in his third season, all with the Patriots, but has yet to play a snap this season. In his career, the running back has logged 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jennings was also used in the kick return game last season.

Davison has been part of the Patriots practice squad since September and has been elevated three times. Across his appearances, he has logged two total tackles and a pass deflection.

With KJ Britt now headed to Detroit, New England currently has an open spot on the p-squad.

Mike Vrabel On Drake Maye

Getty The Patriots are in the second season of the Mike Vrabel era

The New England Patriots are back on the win column after picking up the Week 8 win against the Miami Dolphins.

After initial struggles at the beginning of the season, Drake Maye has found his groove in recent weeks.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel led the Pats to a win without multiple key weapons in Week 8.

Head coach Mike Vrabel praised the player, labeling him one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“You wanna be a great quarterback in the National Football League, there’s not a whole lot of excuses,” Vrabel said. “You go out there and you find ways to win for your football team. I know that that’s who he is and what he wants to continue to be.”

“He throws to the open guy, and controls our offense, and gets guys in the right spots… That’s called being one of the best quarterbacks in the league. That’s what the job description requires.”

In recent weeks, Maye has been playing like the 2025 MVP runner-up. And if he continues to make strides, he could be in contention for another award nomination.