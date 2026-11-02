Patriots’ HC Sends Strong Drake Maye Message After Dolphins Win

The New England Patriots keep getting great stuff from Drake Maye, even when they clashed vs. the Miami Dolphins without several of their top offensive weapons.

And head coach Mike Vrabel made his expectations direct for the young quarterback following New England’s 24-19 comeback victory on Nov. 1.

Vrabel spoke on elite quarterbacks overcoming difficult circumstances and not making excuses, marking Maye’s ability to lead a hampered offense.

Maye accounted for three touchdowns and helped the Patriots erase a 10-point halftime deficit to improve to 5-3.

Mike Vrabel Sends ‘No Excuses’ Message About Drake Maye

Vrabel was asked about Maye’s ability to perform with a depleted group of skill-position players.

The Patriots head coach put forth his undying belief in his third-year QB.

“You wanna be a great quarterback in the National Football League, there’s not a whole lot of excuses,” Vrabel said, according to Patriots on CLNS. “You go out there and you find ways to win for your football team. I know that that’s who he is and what he wants to continue to be.”

Vrabel then pointed to the responsibilities that come with playing quarterback at an elite level.

“He throws to the open guy, and controls our offense, and gets guys in the right spots,” Vrabel continued. “That’s called being one of the best quarterbacks in the league. That’s what the job description requires.”

Maye completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Drake Maye Overcomes Patriots’ Depleted Receiving Corps

The Patriots looked massively unhealthy in the wide receiver room.

A.J. Brown was ruled out because of ankle and knee problems, while Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins remained on injured reserve.

New England was also without running back TreVeyon Henderson, who missed the contest because of an illness.

According to the Patriots’ official website, the organization entered the contest with just three healthy wide receivers on its active roster before elevating Ryan Miller from the practice squad.

That left Maye relying heavily on DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams, along with tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon.

The offense initially toiled to no avail trying to find its rhythm, producing just three points in the opening half.

But then, Maye connected with Williams for a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter before scoring on the ground to give New England its first lead since the opening quarter.

The quarterback then found Douglas for a 48-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, extending the Patriots’ advantage to 24-13.

Douglas finished with three catches for 76 yards. Chism contributed five receptions for 37 yards.

Last but not least, Rhamondre Stevenson also helped carry the offense with 82 rushing yards.

The Patriots ultimately held on for a 24-19 victory despite Miami’s late touchdown.