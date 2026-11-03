Patriots Advised Against Making WR Trade to Help Drake Maye

The New England Patriots have several roster needs ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

But one writer believes the team should avoid making a major investment in weapons for quarterback Drake Maye.

NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Hurley argued Monday, Nov. 2, that the Patriots should take wide receiver off their list of potential trade targets, despite injuries to A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs.

Hurley’s call comes with New England sitting at 5-3 following Sunday’s 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots Advised Against Bringing in Wide Receiver

Hurley ranked the Patriots’ biggest trade deadline needs on Monday, placing wide receiver completely outside his top five.

The position has drawn attention because of injuries to Brown, Hollins and Doubs, who have all missed multiple games this season.

But Hurley asserted that the Patriots have committed a great deal of resources to their receiving corps, making one more acquisition hard to justify.

“Throwing more draft picks at that one position right now would be unwise,” Hurley wrote.

The Patriots signed Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract during the offseason, including $39 million guaranteed.

New England subsequently acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for first- and fifth-round draft picks. Brown is earning $29 million this season, according to Hurley.

Hurley also pointed toward the returns of their injured players as grounds to exercise patience.

Hollins could return as soon as this week, but Doubs is expected to have an opportunity to return after the team’s bye week. Brown’s injuries remain a key situation to watch, but Hurley suggested there’s no clear indication that his season is in jeopardy.

At the same time, Maye demonstrated that New England can still generate explosive plays without big dogs at receiver.

The quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns against Miami, finding Kyle Williams for a 43-yard score and DeMario Douglas for a 48-yard touchdown.

Maye also rushed for a touchdown as New England overcame a 13-3 halftime deficit.

Patriots Urged to Prioritize Protection for Drake Maye

While Hurley advised against a wide receiver acquisition, he identified several other positions where the Patriots could benefit from reinforcements.

Guard topped his rankings, followed by edge rusher, linebacker, safety and tight end.

New England has experienced problems along its offensive line, notably at guard, where injuries have forced the coaching staff to rely on multiple backups.

Alijah Vera-Tucker is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Mike Onwenu went down with a broken ankle. And Greg Van Roten is also on injured reserve.

The Patriots have turned to Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor, who entered the season with limited experience in New England’s offensive system. Pryor has excelled luckily.

Hurley argued that the Patriots should aggressively go for at least one guard to buttress their rushing attack and protect Maye.

NBC Boston’s own voiced reservations about New England’s pass-rushing depth, particularly with veteran Harold Landry III unavailable.

Although the Patriots have generated 22 sacks through eight games, Hurley mentioned that only 10 have come from edge rushers.

The argument brings about a decision for head coach Mike Vrabel and New England’s front office.

And the Patriots have until the Nov. 10 trade deadline to decide how they want to fill those needs.