Patriots Announce New A.J. Brown Injury Update Before Dolphins Game

The New England Patriots are coming off their mini-bye following a disappointing Thursday Night Football 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

But even with the extra time to recover, the Patriots had some significant injury news to announce on Friday, about 48 hours before they face AFC East rivals the Miami Dolphins on the road.

A.J. Brown is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, as a new knee problem piles onto his lingering ankle injury.

Brown has played two games since his activation from injured reserve, and another setback leaves New England asking whether he can stay healthy long enough to build rhythm with quarterback Drake Maye.

Vrabel listed Brown as questionable Friday for the Week 8 matchup in Miami, with the wide receiver working through knee and ankle issues. The Patriots plan to evaluate him Saturday before making a final decision.

“Questionable like some other players. We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, and we’ll make a decision,” Vrabel said, as quoted by the Clutch Mode Pod. Running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) and linebacker Christian Elliss (chest) also hold the questionable designation.

Vrabel was asked whether he has any long-term concern about Brown, but the coach was in no mood to talk about it.

“I’m focused on today. I’m focused on getting the team to Miami and win,” Vrabel said, as quoted by MassLive reporter Mark Daniels.

New England Patriots’ A.J. Brown Knee Issue Emerges

Getty Patriots coach Mike Vrabel announced an injury update on A.J. Brown.

Brown was limited Wednesday with ankle and knee trouble, then sat out Thursday’s practice entirely after a knee flare-up, according to ESPN. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that his Sunday availability was up in the air, and he was absent when Friday’s practice opened, the last session before the team travels.

Brown suffered a right high-ankle sprain early in the third quarter of the season opener at Seattle, when Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett’s knee struck his ankle as he fell on an incomplete Maye pass on third-and-4. X-rays were negative for a fracture, but an MRI confirmed the sprain, and the Patriots placed him on injured reserve.

He returned for Week 6 against the New York Jets and Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, catching three passes for 27 yards against the Jets, with three drops, and three receptions for 48 yards against the Bears. That adds up to six catches for 75 yards on roughly 16 to 20 targets.

“Sometimes I see it, and sometimes I’m pushing through,” Brown said of regaining his explosiveness, while adding that he makes no excuses, according to the Boston Herald. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has framed the return as a building process, given Brown’s limited practice time and snaps since the injured reserve stint.

A.J. Brown’s Knee History And Patriots Trade

Brown has a documented degenerative knee condition, and the Patriots knew it when they acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. “It’s a factor, but we examined him. He’s got a knee that has some wear and tear that we were aware of. Our training staff and medical staff signed off on it,” executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said in June, as quoted by Boston.com.

Brown downplayed the issue then.

“No injury. There’s nothing to worry about,” he said, noting he missed only one regular-season game with a knee problem in four years in Philadelphia. Vrabel later called the rumors fabricated, and said the team was confident in Brown physically during camp, according to Bleacher Report.

His injury history also includes cleanup procedures on both knees after the 2020 season, a knee bruise that cost him two games that year, a 2024 knee injury that forced him out of a game and the playoffs, hamstring problems in 2024 and 2025, and a dislocated thumb in 2026 training camp that he played through, according to NESN.

Brown’s status will be decided Saturday, or could even be a game-time decision.