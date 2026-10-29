Patriots Get Concerning A.J. Brown Injury Update Before Dolphins Game

A.J. Brown was absent from the open portion of New England Patriots practice Thursday, raising fresh questions about his health before Sunday’s game at Miami.

A newly listed knee injury, stacked on top of a lingering high-ankle sprain, leaves the Patriots unsure how much they can lean on their top receiver down the stretch. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brown skipped practice due to a pre-existing knee injury, and may not play Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.

“Patriots WR AJ Brown, not spotted at practice today, is not practicing because of a knee issue that has flared up, sources say,” Rapoport wrote. “Brown also was listed on yesterday’s injury report with an ankle. Knee was added, as well, and his status for Sunday is up in the air.”

Brown did not appear during the open window of Thursday’s workout, according to ESPN‘s Mike Reiss. Other receivers ran ball-security drills in his absence, according to WPRI‘s Morgan Weaver.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, who carries an ankle injury of his own, also missed the viewing period, according to Patriots Wire.

Wednesday’s report listed Brown as limited with both ankle and knee designations. The knee was new, since the ankle had been his only listed issue. Every active player took part that day, and only four were limited, according to the Patriots’ official Week 8 injury report.

A.J. Brown Knee Injury Adds to Concerns for Patriots

Brown suffered a high right ankle sprain early in the third quarter of the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when a defender’s knee landed on the joint. X-rays showed no fracture, but the Patriots placed him on injured reserve for at least four games.

He was activated off injured reserve before Week 6, then played against the New York Jets and logged heavy snaps in the Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Since his return, Brown caught three of 10 targets for 27 yards against the Jets, then three of six for 48 yards against the Bears, while playing between 76 percent and 91 percent of offensive snaps.

Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs have also been unavailable due to injuries, increasing the offense’s reliance on Brown.

“Yeah, sometimes, you know, I see it, and sometimes, I’m pushing through,” Brown said Wednesday, according to Boston Sports Journal‘s Mike Giardi.

“None of that stuff even matters. I’m out here, so I’m going,” Brown added.

Coaches and quarterback Drake Maye have described Brown as still finding a rhythm after the layoff and limited practice time.

Patriots Injured Reserve Outlook for A.J. Brown

No reporting indicates the Patriots plan to send Brown back to injured reserve. Thursday’s absence from the open period adds a wrinkle to his week, but the Patriots have not announced any roster move. Brown remains on the active roster for now.

The week is still young. Official Thursday participation, whether limited or a full absence, has not been published, and Friday’s final report will go a long way toward determining his game status for Sunday on the road against the Dolphins.

Missing the open period also marks a break from Brown’s routine. Reiss noted that Brown has been limited in practice since coming off injured reserve, so the missed viewing window stands out against that backdrop.

Brown has a history of knee trouble in earlier seasons, and the receiver injuries around him have kept the Patriots dependent on his availability.