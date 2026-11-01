NFL Insider Provides Lukewarm A.J. Brown Injury Update

The New England Patriots don’t have much more clarity about the injury sidelining A.J. Brown.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, Nov. 1, that a lingering knee problem is behind the star receiver’s latest absence, adding a complication as Brown recovers from a high ankle sprain.

Brown has been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins, and Rapoport indicated that a return next week is the hope rather than a certainty.

Ian Rapoport Details A.J. Brown’s Lingering Knee Issue

Speaking on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Morning,” Rapoport explained that Brown’s knee trouble predates his latest setback.

“It is that knee injury which is plaguing A.J. Brown. And this knee injury has been a constant thing over the last several years, not a surprise to anyone involved,” Rapoport said in a segment shared Sunday.

That history supplies some context for a practice week that ended with Brown unavailable for New England’s divisional matchup.

The Patriots’ official roster analysis detailed the sequence, noting Brown couldn’t finish Wednesday’s practice because of the knee flare-up, then missed Thursday and Friday. He initially received a questionable designation before being downgraded to out and didn’t travel to Miami.

The question now is how quickly the knee settles down enough for Brown to resume playing.

“The hope is that he’s back next week, but nobody can say that for sure. It doesn’t seem to be an IR situation,” Rapoport said.

For New England, it’s not great news. Rapoport’s assessment points to some optimism, at least. But his report stopped short of setting a firm timetable.

Brown’s next practice participation will offer a clearer indication of whether that hoped-for return is doable.

Brown’s Ankle Recovery Adds Context to Patriots’ Passing Game

Rapoport also talked more about Brown’s recent high ankle sprain, describing it as a six-week injury and mentioning that the receiver returned in four weeks.

He, as others have done, felt that the speedier comeback explains why Brown hadn’t looked like himself when taking the field.

In New England’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22, Brown caught three passes for 48 yards on six targets. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar noted that he played 46 snaps, the most among the team’s wide receivers, while describing another quiet performance by Brown’s standards.

The workload showed that Brown had resumed a legitimate role.

Nonetheless, the new knee flare-up now interrupts that return and puts stress on quarterback Drake Maye to work with what he’s got.

New England also went into the Miami matchup without Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins, both on injured reserve. The Patriots elevated Ryan Miller from the practice squad to provide additional receiving depth.

Getting Brown back could be huge for the squad’s playoff aspirations.

At this point, though, is his knee always going to be an issue?