Patriots Insider: A.J. Brown Injury Return vs. New York Jets a ‘Real Possibility’

The New England Patriots are beginning to see hopeful signs from A.J. Brown, whose first season with the team has largely been spent recovering from an ankle injury.

A return against the New York Jets on Sunday appears to be within reach. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, Brown has become more visible around the team and sounded upbeat during a recent conversation.

There’s still a decision to make, though. Perry noted that Brown’s eagerness to play may come with a more cautious approach from the coaching staff.

Perry Details Good Signs From Brown

During an Oct. 13 appearance on “Toucher & Hardy,” Perry described the possibility of Brown returning against the Jets in a clip shared by 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“I think it’s a real possibility. He’s been trending in the right direction. The routine has seemingly changed a little bit with him where he’s around us a little bit more when we’re there,” Perry said.

“I had a chance to talk to him last week and he’s in very good spirits. And I think he’s feeling optimistic.”

Those observations add some detail to the brief opening head coach Mike Vrabel noted on Monday.

Asked whether Brown had a chance to return to practice this week, Vrabel told reporters, “A chance? Yep, there is.”

Brown has been out since the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve Sept. 12, requiring him to miss at least four games. Sunday’s matchup is his first opportunity to return.

His debut offered only a brief look at what New England had added. Brown caught three passes for 26 yards against Seattle and drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty that helped set up the Patriots’ lone touchdown.

Perry’s assessment gives fans reason to watch Brown’s progress closely this week. It also leaves room for the Patriots to take more time before putting him back in a game.

Patriots Have a Scheduling Factor to Consider

Perry’s caveat is around the possibility that Brown and the coaches approach the planning differently.

Brown may want to play as soon as possible, while the staff may prefer to proceed deliberately.

The schedule brings up an extra consideration.

As Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar noted in his Oct. 10 roster analysis, New England follows the Jets game with a Thursday night matchup against the Chicago Bears. Returning Sunday would put Brown on a schedule of two games in five days. Lazar raised waiting until Week 7 as a possible alternative.

Meanwhile, New England has shown it can produce with its available receivers.

Drake Maye completed 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing score in the 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Per the team’s game notes, the Patriots finished with a season-high 536 yards and improved to 3-2.

Brown’s return would still carry significance with Mack Hollins on injured reserve because of a calf injury. The Patriots have weathered those absences, but getting Brown back would restore an outside target whose New England debut lasted less than a full game.

The question now is whether that next opportunity comes Sunday, with a divisional opponent visiting Gillette Stadium.