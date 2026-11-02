Patriots’ Former $120 Million Trade Target Preparing for NFL Return: Report

Remember all of the trade buzz about Brandon Aiyuk joining New England Patriots?

New England supposedly pursued the embattled wide receiver, who’s apparently prepping to make a comeback following an extended absence from football.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday, Nov. 2 that Aiyuk is nearing a decision on new representation as he attempts to resume his playing career.

The news comes with the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching and the Patriots dealing with injury-depleted receiving corps.

Brandon Aiyuk Reportedly Preparing for NFL Comeback

Schultz revealed that Aiyuk is taking steps toward returning to football after a prolonged dispute with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Sources: #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is close to hiring new representatives in an effort to get back to the NFL and on a team,” Schultz reported.

However, the insider emphasized that Aiyuk can’t swiftly join another organization.

San Francisco still controls his contractual rights, and the receiver must formally apply for reinstatement before he can resume his career.

Aiyuk has remained on the reserve/left squad list since December 2025 following a breakdown in his relationship with the 49ers.

The 28-year-old hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since October 2024, when he suffered a significant knee injury involving torn ACL and MCL ligaments against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His absence followed a four-year, $120 million extension signed in August 2024, although the 49ers subsequently voided approximately $27 million in guaranteed money for 2026.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch previously indicated that the organization had no intention of bringing Aiyuk back.

“It’s safe to say he’s played his last snap with the Niners,” Lynch said in January.

Before his injury, Aiyuk established himself as one of the league’s more productive receivers, recording 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns during his All-Pro campaign in 2023.

Patriots Previously Made Massive Offer to Acquire Brandon Aiyuk

New England has a notable history with Aiyuk after engaging him before the 2024 season.

The Patriots reportedly negotiated the framework of a trade with San Francisco and offered the receiver a lucrative extension before negotiations ultimately collapsed.

NFL insider Albert Breer revealed in September 2024 that New England had presented multiple contract proposals, including a three-year deal worth $90 million and a four-year offer averaging $32.4 million annually.

Breer also identified the Patriots’ proposed trade package as a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round selection and veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Despite those efforts, Aiyuk reportedly showed little interest in joining New England, prompting the Patriots to abandon negotiations.

The situation looks different two years later.

New England now has quarterback Drake Maye leading an offense that has helped the Patriots reach 5-3 following their 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1.

However, the receiving corps faces arduous times, particularly with A.J. Brown dealing with lingering ankle and knee problems.

Brown missed the victory over Miami, and head coach Mike Vrabel offered no definitive timetable for his return Monday.

Aiyuk has also arisen as a hypothetical Patriots acquisition this season. In September, Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox identified New England as a potential destination, although that was a speculative trade fit rather than reported negotiations.

At the moment, there’s no indication that New England has renewed its pursuit of Aiyuk.