Patriots Questioned About Rushing A.J. Brown Back as Injury Looms

The New England Patriots are facing questions about how they handled A.J. Brown‘s return from injury.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked Monday, Nov. 2, whether the organization mishandled the star receiver’s recovery from a high ankle sprain after Brown suffered another setback that sidelined him against the Miami Dolphins.

During an appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Vrabel didn’t directly address whether New England brought Brown back too soon. Instead, he talked about the receiver’s ongoing treatment and unknown availability.

Brown missed Sunday’s 24-19 victory over Miami because of ankle and knee issues, leaving questions about his readiness for the Patriots’ next game.

Mike Vrabel Responds to Question About A.J. Brown’s Injury Return

Vrabel was questioned about New England’s handling of Brown’s recovery during his Monday appearance on The Greg Hill Show.

According to Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed, who shared the exchange on X, Vrabel offered an update on Brown rather than directly answering whether the team mishandled his return.

“You know, we’ll see where A.J.’s availability is this week,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots coach subsequently discussed Brown’s absence from Sunday’s game and his plans to check on the receiver.

“A.J. wasn’t available yesterday, he didn’t travel with us. So, we’ll see where he is today. I’m looking forward to going over there and seeing him in treatment.”

The response provided no definitive answer about whether Brown returned prematurely from his original injury.

Brown suffered a high ankle sprain during New England’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9. The Patriots subsequently placed him on injured reserve, requiring him to miss at least four games.

He returned to the lineup against the New York Jets on Oct. 18 before appearing against the Chicago Bears just four days later.

However, Brown managed only six receptions for 75 yards across those two contests.

His latest setback has raised questions about whether he had fully recovered before resuming his role in New England’s offense.

A.J. Brown’s Knee Injury Creates Uncertainty Ahead of Packers Game

Brown’s injury situation became more complicated during the Patriots’ preparation for Miami.

The receiver was limited in practice Wednesday, Oct. 28, before missing Thursday and Friday’s sessions. New England initially listed him as questionable before ruling him out Saturday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brown’s lingering knee issue had flared up during practice.

Rapoport also noted that the receiver returned from his high ankle sprain after approximately four weeks, despite the injury typically requiring a longer recovery.

That timeline adds context to the question Vrabel faced Monday, although it does not establish that the Patriots mishandled Brown’s rehabilitation.

Rapoport indicated that New England hopes Brown can return next week, but emphasized that his availability remains uncertain. The injury was not expected to require another stint on injured reserve.

The Patriots managed to defeat Miami without Brown, improving to 5-3 behind another productive performance from quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams for second-half scores.

Still, New England’s receiving corps remains depleted, making Brown’s recovery an important storyline as the season progresses.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.

For now, Vrabel has offered no firm timetable for Brown’s return or a definitive assessment of how the organization handled his initial recovery.