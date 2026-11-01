Ex-Patriots WR Signs With Steelers After 2 Catches From Aaron Rodgers

The New England Patriots have seen one of their former wide receivers earn a more permanent opportunity alongside future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brandon Smith, who spent time on New England’s practice squad late last season, has been signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 53-man roster following his first two career NFL receptions.

The 27-year-old caught both of his targets from Rodgers for 24 yards during Pittsburgh’s 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 25.

His promotion was announced by the Steelers on Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Former Patriots WR Brandon Smith Earns Steelers Roster Promotion

Pittsburgh has decided to keep Smith on its active roster after temporarily elevating him from the practice squad for three consecutive games.

The wide receiver previously received elevations for the Steelers’ matchups against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Saints.

However, NFL rules prevent teams from elevating the same practice squad player more than three times during a regular season without subsequently signing him to the 53-man roster.

That meant Pittsburgh needed to make a more permanent decision about Smith’s future after his third appearance last weekend.

And the former Patriots pass catcher had recently provided some evidence that he could contribute.

Smith caught two passes for 24 yards against New Orleans, including a career-long 20-yard reception from Rodgers during the third quarter.

Via Steelers Now reporter Alan Saunders, Smith had played 86 offensive snaps and another 27 on special teams across his three appearances before Saturday’s promotion.

He had also developed a relationship with Rodgers dating back to their time together with the New York Jets in 2024.

The four-time NFL MVP previously expressed confidence in Smith’s abilities after his Pittsburgh debut.

“I think he’s a talented guy,” Rodgers said following the Steelers’ Week 5 victory over Indianapolis.

Rodgers additionally lauded Smith’s knowledge of the offense and suggested he could handle a larger role, as Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson remain on injured reserve and Ben Skowronek deals with a calf injury.

Brandon Smith’s Patriots Tenure Ended After Brief Practice Squad Stint

Smith’s path to Pittsburgh included a short stay in New England during the closing weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

The Patriots signed the former Iowa receiver to their practice squad on Dec. 23, 2025, adding him alongside veteran running back Elijah Mitchell.

At the time, Smith had spent portions of five seasons attempting to snag a place in professional football.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound receiver originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

He was with the Arizona Cardinals and Jets before landing in New England.

Smith made three regular-season appearances with New York between 2024 and 2025, although he did not record a reception during that stretch.

His stint with the Patriots proved similarly finite.

New England never elevated Smith for a regular-season appearance before releasing him from the practice squad on Jan. 13, 2026.

Pittsburgh signed him to a reserve/future contract, allowing the receiver to compete for a roster spot throughout the offseason.

Although he failed to make the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, the organization retained him on its practice squad.