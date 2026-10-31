Patriots’ $84 Million Defender Draws New Trade Buzz From NFL Teams

The New England Patriots could be willing to part ways with defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and a new report has revealed how other NFL teams view his availability.

Multiple teams around the league reportedly believe New England would entertain trade inquiries involving the $84 million defender ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline.

The development emerged in The Athletic‘s Saturday, Oct. 31, report, adding another layer to speculation about Barmore’s future in New England.

Barmore has taken on a reduced role in the Patriots’ defensive rotation this season, despite previously receiving one of the most lucrative contracts in franchise history.

And with the deadline approaching, his availability could give New England an opportunity to reshape its roster while gaining additional financial flexibility.

NFL Teams Believe Patriots Would Listen to Christian Barmore Trade Offers

The Athletic‘s Oct. 31 report suggested that Barmore could be available if another franchise approached New England about a potential deal.

“Teams believe they would listen if someone called on DT Christian Barmore,” the report stated.

The assessment is notable because it reflects how other organizations perceive the Patriots’ willingness to negotiate, rather than simply speculation about whether New England should move the veteran.

However, the report did not establish that the Patriots are actively shopping Barmore or that a trade is imminent.

The update follows Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer reporting Friday that Barmore “could be had” after falling behind other defensive linemen in New England’s rotation.

Breer highlighted the defensive tackle’s reduced playing time, noting that he has appeared on just 41.9% of the team’s defensive snaps this season.

That puts him behind Milton Williams and Cory Durden, who have played 67.8% and 50% of New England’s defensive snaps, respectively, per Pro Football Reference.

Despite the diminished workload, Barmore has generated pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Through six games, he has recorded three sacks, six combined tackles and one forced fumble, via the Patriots’ official website.

The numbers suggest that Barmore still offers value as an interior pass rusher, even if New England no longer views him as an every-down defender.

Christian Barmore’s $84 Million Contract Complicates Patriots’ Decision

Barmore signed a four-year, $84 million extension in April 2024, with incentives capable of increasing the agreement’s total value to $92 million.

At the time, the agreement represented the largest contract in Patriots history for a player other than Tom Brady, according to ESPN.

The deal runs through the 2028 season, leaving New England with a significant financial commitment to a player whose responsibilities have diminished.

Barmore carries a $17.1 million salary-cap figure this season. Depending on the timing and structure of a potential trade, the Patriots could create up to $8 million in cap savings and nearly $41 million over the following two seasons, via Pats Pulpit.

However, moving Barmore would also mean surrendering a proven defensive tackle who recorded a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2023.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the defender’s diminished role Friday, Oct. 30, explaining that the coaching staff wants to emphasize his pass-rushing abilities.

“Just trying to find ways to have him affect the quarterback — try to make that his primary role,” Vrabel said, per the team’s official transcript.

The explanation suggests Barmore remains part of New England’s defensive plans, although it doesn’t necessarily rule out a trade.

With the Patriots sitting at 4-3 ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the organization has to weigh the immediate value of keeping Barmore against the potential return from moving him.

And the latest report indicates that other teams believe the Patriots could at least be willing to hear what they have to offer.