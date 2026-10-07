Patriots’ Drake Maye Earns AFC Honor Ahead of Raiders Game

Some recognition has started rolling in for Drake Maye after the quarterback put out the type of performance the New England Patriots desperately needed.

Maye was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his three-touchdown performance in New England’s 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 4, the Patriots announced Wednesday ahead of a Week 5 bout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It marks the second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award of Maye’s career. He earned his first after throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-15 win over the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2025, per the Patriots’ official release from last season.

This one came at a particularly important time.

Maye entered Buffalo after a rocky opening stretch to his third NFL season, then produced his best game of 2026 against an unbeaten division rival.

The Patriots’ quarterback completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding a team-high 54 rushing yards on eight attempts. His 97.7 passer rating was also easily his best through four games.

Maye Came Through With Patriots’ Game on the Line

The statistics alone made Drake Maye a worthy candidate for the award. The timing of his biggest plays strengthened his case.

New England trailed 26-21 with 4:27 remaining when Maye took over and engineered an eight-play, 73-yard drive.

He completed four of seven throws for 68 yards on the possession, finishing it by rolling to his right and finding Efton Chism III for a spectacular 23-yard, one-handed touchdown with 1:50 remaining. Maye then connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for the two-point conversion.

The Patriots’ defense finished the job when Craig Woodson intercepted Josh Allen on Buffalo’s ensuing possession.

The win made New England the first visiting team to beat Buffalo inside the new Highmark Stadium. Patriots.com described Maye’s performance as a decisive response after the offense struggled through the opening three weeks of the season.

“It’s relieving a little bit. But we still have some work left out there,” Maye said afterward, per Patriots.com. “Coach [Mike] Vrabel always says don’t ride the roller coaster, and that’s what we are going to do.”

Maye Flips the Script After Tough Start to 2026

The award illustrates how swiftly the discussion surrounding Maye has changed.

Through New England’s first three games, Maye had thrown only one touchdown against six interceptions. The Patriots were coming off a 35-6 loss to Jacksonville in which Maye threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

Then came Buffalo.

Maye doubled New England’s touchdown output from the first three games in one afternoon, with two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs before the game-winner to Chism. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar noted that Maye appeared more poised in the pocket and more willing to trust the structure of the offense than he had during the club’s early-season struggles.

Maye, meanwhile, now has another individual honor to accompany a performance that may have changed the initial trajectory of New England’s season.