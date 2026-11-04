Patriots’ Drake Maye Sends Strong Message on Mack Hollins Ahead of Packers Game

The New England Patriots could soon regain one of quarterback Drake Maye‘s most trusted receiving targets, and the young signal-caller made his feelings clear about the potential reunion.

Maye commended veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins during a Wednesday, Nov. 4 press conference, highlighting the 33-year-old’s intelligence, reliability and leadership.

Hollins returned to the practice field Wednesday after missing four games with a calf injury, putting him in position to potentially face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Maye, who shares a University of North Carolina connection with Hollins, expressed excitement about having the veteran back in the mix.

“Any time that you get a guy like Mac, who is a veteran in this league, a classic Tar Heel, does things the right ways and he’s smart, and he’s easy to throw to and does a lot of things the right way. It’s comforting definitely having 13 out there and looking forward to seeing whenever he gets a chance, whether it’s this week or down the road to get back. We can hear him back out there on the field today just talking it up,” Maye said during the press conference streamed by the Patriots on X.

Drake Maye Praises Mack Hollins as Patriots Await His Return

Maye has still been able to dice up defenses without Hollins, relying on his tight ends and other receivers like DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams.

Without A.J. Brown as well, it’s fair to wonder how many quarterbacks could fare as well as Maye has thus far.

But Hollins, like Hunter Henry, is sneakily vital to Maye, with obvious chemistry between Maye and Hollins, who became one of New England’s most productive receiving combinations before the veteran suffered his injury.

Hollins recorded 15 receptions for 209 yards across the Patriots’ first four games of the 2026 season, averaging 13.9 yards per reception.

The 6-foot-4 receiver also brings size and physicality as a blocker, so it means New England can switch up offensive personnel packages to leave opposing teams guessing on defending a run or pass.

Hollins hasn’t played since the Patriots’ Oct. 4 victory over the Buffalo Bills. New England officially placed him on injured reserve Oct. 10, requiring him to miss at least four games.

Patriots Need Mack Hollins With A.J. Brown Still Sidelined

Hollins’ progress comes at a critical time for a Patriots offense that has struggled to maintain a healthy receiving corps.

Star receiver A.J. Brown missed New England’s 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1 after experiencing setbacks involving his ankle and knee.

Brown also didn’t practice Wednesday, leaving his availability for the Packers matchup uncertain.

Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs remains on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, forcing Maye to rely heavily on DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III.

Against Miami, Douglas led Patriots receivers with three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Hollins was set to return to practice, opening the team’s 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.

Head coach Mike Vrabel had previously acknowledged the possibility of Hollins returning this week, although he stressed the importance of ensuring players are physically ready.

“Potentially, yeah,” Vrabel said Monday, Nov. 2, when asked about Hollins’ availability.

New England can activate Hollins at any point during the 21-day window, meaning he could make his return against Green Bay.