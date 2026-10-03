Patriots’ Drake Maye Handed ‘Stale’ Outlook From Opposing Coach Amid Slump

The New England Patriots have searched for answers around Drake Maye.

According to opposing coaches who have already seen New England up close, the problems extend beyond the quarterback.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Saturday that evaluators around the NFL have noticed Maye looking less comfortable in the pocket after his breakout 2025 season.

An opposing coach who faced New England this season floated an especially pointed take, saying the Patriots’ offensive system “doesn’t do him any favors” and eventually “starts to get real stale.”

That criticism lands at bumpy time for Maye, who went from MVP runner-up and Super Bowl starter to one of the NFL’s roughest statistical starts through three games.

Maye has completed 51 of 80 passes for 585 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. His 58.6 passer rating is the lowest among quarterbacks with more than two starts, while New England has produced 29 offensive points during its 1-2 opening stretch.

Opposing Coaches Criticize Patriots’ Offense Around Drake Maye

Maye’s turnovers have been the most visible issue, but CBS Sports’ reporting suggests opponents believe pressure and New England’s structure have compounded the problem.

An opposing team staffer told CBS Sports that an early rush affected Maye later in a game. The Seattle Seahawks sacked him six times in Super Bowl LX, then got home three more times in the 2026 opener while intercepting him three times. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars each added three sacks over the next two weeks.

An additional opposing defensive coach pointed toward the Patriots’ receiving corps with A.J. Brown sidelined by an ankle injury, saying “they don’t have receivers that are getting open.”

That combination — pressure arriving fast and fewer clean options opening up downfield — has left Maye operating in a downtrodden environment from the one that helped fuel his 2025 surge.

The opposing coach quoted by CBS also questioned the predictability of New England’s system, arguing that the offense runs a limited menu of known concepts. He said quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, who could routinely adjust into an advantageous call, or Josh Allen, whose improvisational ability creates second chances, can overcome those restrictions more consistently.

Maye is still only 24, and his physical talent is apparent. The question is how New England can make the view around him easier, as he cleans up the decisions that have turned promising drives into giveaways.

Bills Matchup Offers Maye Opening to Respond

The occasion makes Sunday’s trip to face the Buffalo Bills a specifically revealing bout.

New England goes into Week 4 at 1-2, while Buffalo is 3-0 for their first regular-season visit to Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium.

Patriots.com also framed one of the central decisions for Mike Vrabel and the offensive staff this week. And that’s whether to let Maye continue attacking aggressively or scale things back while emphasizing ball security.

There’s risk either way.

Playing too cautiously can strip away what made Maye an MVP candidate last season. Asking him to solve every problem himself against an unbeaten divisional opponent could expose the same pressure-related issues opponents say they have already identified.

The good news for the Patriots is that opposing coaches aren’t describing a quarterback without ability. Their doubts are centered on pressure responses and an offensive system they believe has become way too pedestrian.

Maye’s six interceptions belong to him.

Fixing the overall slump may require more than the quarterback alone.