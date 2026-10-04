Patriots’ Undrafted WR Makes ‘Unreal’ One-Handed TD Grab in Victory Over Bills

The New England Patriots have a highlight to add to Efton Chism III’s growing NFL career in a vital 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The second-year wide receiver made a one-handed touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills on October 4, delivering a moment that drew attention from the league’s social media account.

“Efton Chism III, that is UNREAL,” the NFL wrote, sharing the touchdown video on X.

For viewers getting their first look at the 24-year-old receiver, there’s history behind the unfamiliar name.

Chism came to New England without being drafted, but he had college action that included All-American honors and records previously held by Cooper Kupp.

Sunday’s grab provided a fresh introduction on an NFL stage.

Chism Earned His Place With the Patriots

According to his official Patriots biography, Chism signed with New England as a rookie free agent on May 9, 2025. The team lists him at 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds.

He made the opening roster, then waited for his opportunity. Chism was inactive for the first five games of his rookie season before making his NFL debut at New Orleans on October 12, 2025.

His early contributions came largely on special teams. He finished his first regular season with 16 kickoff returns for 383 yards while appearing in eight games and making one start.

The receiving opportunities took longer to arrive.

With Mack Hollins on injured reserve, Chism received more offensive work against the New York Jets on December 28. He caught his first NFL pass for a 30-yard gain in the first quarter, then added his first career touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Drake Maye in the third quarter.

He finished that game with two receptions for 40 yards. A week later, he made his first NFL start against the Miami Dolphins and caught a 35-yard pass.

Those three catches accounted for his entire rookie regular-season receiving production: 75 yards and a touchdown.

There had been encouraging signs well before those late-season appearances. In his 2025 preseason debut, Chism caught six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown against Washington, per Patriots.com’s training camp profile.

That performance gave New England an early look-see of the production he had brought from college.

Chism Broke Cooper Kupp’s Records at Eastern Washington

Chism spent five seasons at Eastern Washington, where he became one of the most productive receivers in program history.

Via the school’s announcement of his signing with the Patriots, he finished his college career with 346 receptions, 3,852 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. He ranked second in school history in catches and third in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

His final season was particularly productive.

In 2024, Chism caught 120 passes for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns. The reception total led the Football Championship Subdivision and broke Kupp’s school record for catches in a season.

He also caught a pass in his 53rd consecutive game during his college finale against Northern Arizona, surpassing Kupp’s FCS record of 52.

Chism earned six first-team All-American selections for his senior season, including recognition from The Associated Press. He also received first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Despite that production, he entered the NFL through undrafted free agency. His approach to earning opportunities extended beyond catching passes.

“You’re never going to get the ball if you don’t block,” Chism told Patriots.com during his rookie training camp.

He explained that his high school coaches had emphasized blocking and that he carried those lessons into his professional career.

The returns and blocking helped him work toward a role. Sunday’s one-handed touchdown gave fans a reason to learn more about the receiver wearing No. 86.