Patriots Floated to Reunite With Former 1st-Round Pick in Trade

The New England Patriots have been identified as a potential landing spot for a known defensive playmaker as the NFL trade deadline nears.

NFL insider Albert Breer has floated a reunion with K’Lavon Chaisson, the former Patriots edge rusher who joined the Washington Commanders during the offseason.

The possibility lands after the Patriots improved to 5-3 with a 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1, bolstering their position in the AFC playoff race.

Chaisson was one of New England’s most productive defensive players last season, recording a career-high 7.5 sacks before departing in free agency.

Albert Breer Floats K’Lavon Chaisson Trade Reunion With Patriots

Breer discussed the Patriots’ trade deadline possibilities in a recent video appearance, indicating that the team could become a buyer despite speculation involving potential departures.

“They are out there looking at buying too,” Breer said. “Maybe they could bring K’Lavon Chaisson back from Washington.”

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Breer added that New England could acquire an edge defender during the remaining days leading up to the deadline.

His remarks follow a Oct. 30 report for Sports Illustrated, in which he identified Chaisson as a Washington defender who could attract trade interest.

The report also mentioned defensive linemen Daron Payne and Dorance Armstrong as potential trade candidates.

Breer indicated that Chaisson’s availability could depend on Washington’s position in the NFC East, particularly if the Commanders continued losing.

However, Washington complicated that outlook with a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, improving to 2-4-1.

That victory could influence how aggressively the Commanders approach trading veterans. But their record still leaves doubts about their postseason outlook.

Patriots Could Bring Back Former 7.5-Sack Standout

Chaisson’s previous experience with head coach Mike Vrabel makes the idea of a reunion intriguing.

The former first-round selection signed with New England on a one-year, $3 million contract ahead of the 2025 season and proceeded to produce the best campaign of his NFL career.

In 16 regular-season appearances, Chaisson registered 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

He continued contributing during New England’s postseason run, adding three sacks in four playoff appearances as the Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX.

His production helped Chaisson snag a significant raise during free agency.

Washington signed the former Patriots defender to a one-year contract reportedly worth $12 million in March, ending his tenure in New England after one season.

Chaisson has gone on to make an impact with the Commanders in 2026, including recording a sack during Sunday’s victory over Philadelphia.

A trade would give the Patriots a defender who understands Vrabel’s system and has demonstrated his ability to contribute in important games.

But New England would need to work out compensation with Washington and account for the leftover financial obligations associated with Chaisson’s contract.

The Patriots also have other decisions to make along their defensive front.

Breer recently identified defensive tackle Christian Barmore as a player who could be moved, as he contemplated New England looking at both incoming and outgoing trades.

The NFL’s trade deadline is at Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. ET.