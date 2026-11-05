Patriots Have Good and Bad News on Key Players Before Packers Game

The New England Patriots received some encouraging news regarding one of their key defensive players Thursday, but concerns are growing about the availability of a veteran offensive weapon.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice Thursday, Nov. 5, after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness.

However, tight end Hunter Henry remained sidelined for a second consecutive day as he continues recovering from a foot injury sustained against the Miami Dolphins.

The contrasting occurences come as the Patriots prepare for a highly anticipated Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Both teams enter the contest with 5-3 records.

Patriots’ Hunter Henry Misses Second Straight Practice With Foot Injury

Henry’s availability against Green Bay is becoming a growing concern after the veteran tight end missed another practice Thursday.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the misfortune on X Thursday afternoon, noting that Henry was absent after being limited to just eight offensive snaps against Miami.

Henry suffered the foot injury during New England’s 24-19 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1, and was unable to return to the contest.

The Patriots subsequently listed the 31-year-old as a nonparticipant on Wednesday’s official injury report.

Henry has established himself as a dependable target for quarterback Drake Maye, making his potential absence particularly concerning as New England deals with injuries across its receiving corps.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown also missed Wednesday’s practice while dealing with ankle and knee issues.

If Henry cannot play Sunday, the Patriots could lean more heavily on tight ends Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin and Cameron Latu.

Henry’s status for the Packers matchup remains uncertain, with Friday’s final injury report expected to provide additional clarity.

Patriots Get Good Christian Barmore Update Ahead of Packers Game

While Henry’s absence presents a setback, New England received more encouraging news on the defensive side of the ball.

Barmore returned to the practice field Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session because of an illness.

WEEI reporter Justin Turpin shared video of Barmore on X, showing the defensive tackle stretching alongside head coach Mike Vrabel.

Barmore’s return comes one day after Vrabel confirmed that the defender was dealing with an illness that would prevent him from participating in Wednesday’s practice.

The 26-year-old played in New England’s victory over Miami, contributing half a sack before missing the team’s first practice of the week.

Although Barmore’s official Thursday participation designation had not yet been released, his presence on the practice field represents a positive development for the Patriots.

New England will look to have its defensive front at full strength against Jordan Love and Green Bay’s offense Sunday.

The Patriots will release their final injury designations Friday, providing a clearer picture of whether Henry and Barmore will be available.