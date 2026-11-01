Patriots Receiving Leader Heads to Locker Room After Medical Tent Visit

The New England Patriots have encountered another concerning development involving their injury-depleted offense.

Starting tight end Hunter Henry headed to the locker room during Sunday’s Nov. 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins after undergoing an evaluation in the blue medical tent.

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth reported the occurrence during the game, raising questions about Henry’s availability for the remainder of the AFC East contest.

Update:Palm Beach Post‘s Joe Schad noted it’s a foot injury, and his status to return is questionable.

Patriots’ Hunter Henry Heads to Locker Room After Medical Evaluation

The situation is concerning for New England, which came into the game without three of its top wide receivers and has relied heavily on Henry to provide quarterback Drake Maye with a dependable receiving option.

Henry entered the Week 8 matchup as New England’s leading receiver, having accumulated 26 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns through seven games, according to the Patriots’ official statistics.

The 31-year-old has developed into one of Maye’s most dependable targets, particularly with injuries forcing New England to make changes to its receiving corps.

His potential absence would also present an extra challenge for head coach Mike Vrabel, whose team stands with a 4-3 record.

Patriots Missing A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins

Henry’s departure comes at a particularly difficult time for the Patriots, who entered Sunday’s game without A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins.

Brown was officially downgraded to out after dealing with ankle and knee problems, while Doubs and Hollins remain on injured reserve because of shoulder and calf injuries, respectively.

The Patriots consequently entered the Dolphins game with only four active wide receivers: DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III and Ryan Miller.

That shortage placed increased responsibility on Henry and rookie tight end Eli Raridon to provide receiving production.

In fact, the Patriots’ official website specifically identified Henry and Raridon as players expected to shoulder additional responsibilities because of the team’s wide receiver injuries.

Raridon, a third-round rookie, has provided promising production with 12 catches for 168 yards and two scores, but losing Henry would place significantly more pressure on the youngster.

The Patriots are also without running back TreVeyon Henderson, who had an illness that sidelined him before kickoff.