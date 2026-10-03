Patriots Make 2-Player Roster Move With Gonzalez Out, Woodson Questionable

The New England Patriots are adding two defensive backs with starting experience to the game-day roster before taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

New England elevated cornerback Kindle Vildor and safety Mike Brown from the practice squad for Sunday’s AFC East matchup, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on October 3.

The moves come at a useful time for a secondary that will be without its biggest name. New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been ruled out with a shoulder injury and didn’t practice at all this week.

Safety Brenden Schooler also remains unavailable while working his way back from the non-football injury list, and two other defensive backs — Channing Canada and Craig Woodson — have questionable designations.

The 28-year-old Vildor is the more seasoned of Saturday’s elevations. He has appeared in 80 regular-season games with 27 starts over six NFL seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

Vildor Has Some Experience at Cornerback

Vildor’s elevation comes one day after head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Gonzalez would miss Sunday’s game.

The absence is significant. Gonzalez signed a four-year, $135 million extension during the offseason and has established himself as New England’s No. 1 cornerback. The Patriots’ official injury report listed Gonzalez as a non-participant all three days this week because of his shoulder injury.

Vildor brings starting experience behind the remaining cornerbacks.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2020, he started 22 games over his first three seasons in Chicago. He later spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Patriots during the 2026 offseason.

Vildor has recorded 131 tackles, 18 passes defended and two interceptions across his career, via NFL.com.

New England initially signed him as an unrestricted free agent in March before releasing him during final roster cuts and bringing him back on the practice squad. The Patriots’ transaction log shows Vildor was among the veterans added to the practice squad on August 31.

His elevation gives Vrabel another option alongside Charles Woods, Marcus Jones and rookie Karon Prunty with Gonzalez unavailable. Canada’s hamstring injury adds depth uncertainty at the position.

Brown Gets Another Opportunity After Jaguars Appearance

Brown’s promotion also happened last week ahead of their Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown played 31 total snaps in that game and recorded one tackle before reverting to the practice squad.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 39 NFL games between Cleveland, Tennessee and New England. Brown made five starts during his tenure with the Titans before signing with the Patriots in March.

His presence could mean something if Woodson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, can’t play or is limited against Buffalo. New England already has Dell Pettus on injured reserve, while Schooler is ineligible to play this week despite returning to practice.

Brown appeared as the Patriots’ third safety behind Kevin Byard III and Jaylen Reed against Jacksonville, per Pats Pulpit’s Week 3 roster breakdown.

The secondary will have slim room for error Sunday.

With Gonzalez unavailable and several other defenders having injury worries, New England’s two Saturday elevations stock up the depth before facing one of the AFC’s most difficult offenses.