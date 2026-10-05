Patriots’ Leading WR Gets ‘Couple of Days’ Injury Update Ahead of Week 5 Game

The New England Patriots came away from Buffalo with their biggest win of the young season, but one of Drake Maye’s most reliable targets may need some time to recover.

Head coach Mike Vrabel provided an update Monday on Mack Hollins, who exited New England’s 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury.

“I don’t know if he’ll be able to practice here for a couple days,” Vrabel said, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

The wording leaves Hollins’ status uncertain entering preparation for a Week 5 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. New England hosts Las Vegas on Oct. 11 at Gillette Stadium.

Vrabel Gives What He Knows About Hollins Injury

Hollins suffered the injury during the Patriots’ first possession of the second half against Buffalo. He was running a route on an incomplete pass when the issue surfaced and went to the locker room after initially leaving the field under his own power.

Before departing, the 33-year-old had caught three of his four targets for 53 yards. His biggest reception went for 26 yards as New England’s passing attack found more success than it had during a 35-6 loss to Jacksonville one week earlier.

Hollins now has 15 catches for 209 yards through four games, per his official Patriots player page. He has averaged 13.9 yards per reception while emerging as one of Maye’s steadier options.

His production has become particularly valuable since A.J. Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener. Brown was placed on injured reserve and was expected to miss approximately six weeks, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That has pushed Hollins into a larger offensive role, and the veteran executed his best performance of the season in Week 3 with six receptions for 87 yards against Jacksonville.

Now the Patriots will watch how his calf responds over the next several days.

Patriots WR Depth Under Duress Before Raiders Game

New England managed Hollins’ second-half absence about as well as Vrabel could have hoped.

Romeo Doubs caught two touchdown passes, while Efton Chism III delivered the biggest play of the afternoon. Chism hauled in a 23-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining to put the Patriots ahead for good, helping Maye finish with 269 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Chism’s emergence could become even more important if Hollins is limited or unavailable against Las Vegas.

The matchup would also have some personal significance for Hollins.

He spent the 2022 season with the Raiders and produced the best statistical year of his NFL career, setting career highs with 57 receptions and 690 receiving yards while scoring four touchdowns. Las Vegas was among the five franchises he played for before arriving in New England.

As of current, Vrabel didn’t float a timetable beyond suggesting Hollins may not be ready to practice ASAP, so it begs monitoring since Brown stays out.