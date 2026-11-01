Patriots’ $8.4 Million WR ‘On the Cusp’ of Return Amid A.J. Brown Injury

The New England Patriots are dealing with significant injuries to their receiving corps, but veteran wideout Mack Hollins is approaching a potential return to action.

Hollins is nearing eligibility to return from injured reserve after missing several weeks with a calf injury, potentially giving quarterback Drake Maye another familiar target.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since New England’s Oct. 4 victory over the Buffalo Bills, and the Patriots’ Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins will complete his mandatory four-game absence.

ESPN’s Sunday, Nov. 1, report comes as Hollins approaches an important stage of his recovery.

Although the Patriots have not announced his activation, the veteran’s potential availability could become important with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs also battling injuries.

Patriots’ Mack Hollins Approaches Potential Week 9 Return

Hollins has been unavailable since suffering a non-contact calf injury during the third quarter of New England’s 29-26 victory over Buffalo in Week 4.

The Patriots subsequently placed him on injured reserve Oct. 10, requiring him to miss at least four games.

According to the Patriots’ official website, Hollins initially hoped to avoid a significant absence after suffering the injury while running a pass route.

However, the organization ultimately decided to give him additional recovery time rather than risk aggravating the issue.

Hollins will become eligible to return for New England’s Nov. 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

That doesn’t guarantee the 33-year-old will immediately return to the lineup, but the conclusion of his minimum injured-reserve absence will give the Patriots another roster option.

Before suffering the injury, Hollins had emerged as one of Maye’s most productive receiving targets.

The veteran recorded 15 receptions for 209 yards through four games, averaging 13.9 yards per catch.

He was particularly impressive during New England’s Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording six receptions for 87 yards.

Hollins also produced 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns during the 2025 regular season, his first campaign with the Patriots.

His potential return could provide a meaningful boost to an offense that has struggled to keep its most important receiving weapons healthy.

Patriots’ Receiving Corps Has Major Challenges Without Hollins

Hollins’ approaching eligibility comes at an especially critical time for New England.

The Patriots Green Bay Packers, that Brown would miss Sunday’s matchup against Miami after experiencing additional knee and ankle problems.

Brown did not travel with the team, leaving Maye without another one of his established receiving options.

Meanwhile, Doubs remains on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, further limiting New England’s offensive depth.

The Patriots will consequently enter their matchup against Miami with DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams as their three healthy receivers on the active roster.

New England also elevated former Dolphins wideout Ryan Miller from the practice squad to provide additional depth.

The circumstances illustrate why Hollins’ eventual return could carry significant value beyond his production as a pass catcher.

At 6-foot-4, the veteran offers considerable size and physicality, particularly as a blocker in the running game.

His absence has forced the Patriots to adjust their personnel packages, with Chism taking on additional responsibilities.

Hollins’ experience within Josh McDaniels’ offense could help New England regain some flexibility once he becomes available.

Currently, the Patriots must navigate Sunday’s divisional matchup without him.

But with a looming return approaching in Week 9, Hollins could soon provide Maye with some much-needed reinforcement.