Patriots’ Potential Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. Takes Turn With New Report

A potential New England Patriots trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. received a noteworthy update Thursday, and the latest betting market isn’t especially favorable to New England as well.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss and Stephen Holder reported that the Arizona Cardinals aren’t shopping Harrison, according to sources, although other teams continue to do their due diligence on the third-year receiver.

ESPN specifically identified the Indianapolis Colts among those teams, with a source telling the media organization that Indianapolis would entertain the idea of trading for Harrison.

That development comes as the Patriots have been floated as a potential destination for the former No. 4 overall pick. BetOnline odds also place New England well behind Indianapolis and others in the race if Harrison is dealt.

As of Oct. 8, BetOnline lists the Colts as the 3/1 favorite to be Harrison’s next team. The Kansas City Chiefs are next at 4/1, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at 5/1, Miami Dolphins at 6/1 and New York Jets at 8/1.

New England is 10th at 18/1, also trailing the Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

Patriots Have Appear in Harrison Rumors

Harrison’s name resurfaced around the Patriots after Mack Hollins suffered a calf injury during New England’s 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown suggested Harrison as one player executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf could call about while discussing New England’s receiver situation.

That was an idea from Brown rather than a report of negotiations, but Harrison would fit the profile of a high-upside target for a team solidifying itself around Drake Maye.

Arizona selected Harrison fourth overall in the 2024 NFL draft after his decorated Ohio State career. Through four games this season, however, he has five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

His quiet start has fueled questions about his role in Arizona and whether a change of scenery could materialize.

The latest ESPN report pumps the brakes on one part of that discussion.

And although Arizona isn’t actively shopping Harrison, the Colts’ inclusion among teams doing due diligence shows there’s at least outside interest in testing the Cardinals’ stance.

Harrison also hired Todd France and Tory Dandy as his agents on Sept. 23 after previously operating without an agent, per ESPN.

Harrison Jr. Says He Pays ‘No Mind’ to Trade Talk

Harrison Jr. is taking a much simpler approach to the rumors.

“Truthfully, I pay no mind. I’m focused on Detroit, [and] helping the Cardinals win football games,” Harrison said Thursday, according to Tyler Drake of AZ Sports.

His focus will now be on producing after a slow opening month. Harrison ranks fifth on the Cardinals in targets with 12, per AZ Sports, and his lone touchdown came in Arizona’s Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.

The trade conversation is unlikely to disappear if Harrison’s limited role continues, particularly with teams already checking on his availability.

New England remains one of the more intriguing theoretical destinations because of its need for a young playmaker alongside Maye.

For now, though, ESPN’s reporting and the latest odds indicate the Patriots may have a bunch of ground to make up if Harrison actually becomes available.