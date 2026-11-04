Patriots Respond to Trade Reports Involving $138 Million Duo

The New England Patriots put forth a firm response via head coach Mike Vrabel regarding reports that two of their high-priced defenders could be available before the NFL trade deadline.

Vrabel pushed back on speculation involving defensive tackle Christian Barmore and cornerback Carlton Davis III during a Wednesday, Nov. 4 press conference, questioning where the information originated.

Reporting from Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer had mentioned that New England had discussed trading Barmore with other teams and could also move Davis.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry shared Vrabel’s response on X on Wednesday.

“I have not shared that information with anybody. This time of year, I think all these things get drummed up… I don’t know where a lot of these things come from,” Vrabel said.

The response arrives with New England sitting at 5-3 following its 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins and facing several roster decisions before the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Mike Vrabel Addresses Patriots’ Christian Barmore, Carlton Davis Trade Buzz

During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston, Breer reported that New England had already held conversations with other teams regarding Barmore’s availability.

The insider indicated that the Patriots could consider trading the defensive tackle for a fourth-round draft pick.

“This is a player that very clearly is available,” Breer said, according to Boston.com.

Breer also singled out Davis as a trade candidate, specifying the Patriots’ desire to develop a younger roster and have financial workability.

However, Vrabel’s Wednesday remarks cast doubt on if those possibilities accurately reflect the team’s current intentions.

The Patriots’ head coach didn’t explicitly rule out trading either defender, though.

Patriots Face Looming Contract Decisions Before November 10 Deadline

Barmore’s contract is a big factor in speculation around his future.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $84 million extension in 2024. But his role has decreased behind Milton Williams and Cory Durden in New England’s defensive rotation.

According to Over the Cap, Barmore is scheduled to earn base salaries of $18 million in 2027 and $19 million in 2028.

Those financial ties could make a trade appealing to the Patriots, even as Barmore continues contributing as an interior pass rusher.

Davis presents a different situation.

The veteran cornerback joined New England on a three-year, $54 million contract in 2025 and is an important piece of its secondary when healthy.

But Davis has appeared in only four games this season while hampered by a neck injury, raising ideas about his long-term future with the organization.

Breer believes that New England’s interest in getting younger could influence decisions involving both defenders.

Despite questioning the trade rumors, Vrabel has previously acknowledged that New England is exploring ways to improve its roster.

During a Monday, Nov. 2 appearance on WEEI, the head coach said the Patriots had engaged in multiple conversations ahead of the deadline.

Whether those discussions result in Barmore or Davis leaving New England is unresolved prior to the Patriots playing host to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.