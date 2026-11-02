Patriots’ Mike Vrabel on ‘Lots of Conversations’ Before Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots earned another victory Sunday, but Mike Vrabel is leaving open the possibility of adding help before the NFL trade deadline.

Speaking Monday, Nov. 2, on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”, the Patriots’ head coach offered a measured response about the team’s willingness to improve its roster.

“I think we’ll try to do what we can to make the team better. I mean, we’ll see. If there’s things that we feel like can help us, we’ll try to do,” Vrabel said.

The comments came a day after New England rallied for a 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins, improving to 5-3 despite a growing list of offensive absences.

With the deadline set for Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, the Patriots have about a week to determine whether an outside addition can strengthen their push toward the postseason.

Mike Vrabel Addresses Patriots’ Trade Deadline Approach on WEEI

Vrabel also described the conversations that typically take place around the league as the deadline approaches.

“I think this time of year everybody talks. I’m sure there’s lots of conversations with all the teams and personnel people,” he said.

His answer leaves room for a move without identifying a target, a position or a specific level of urgency. The comments also don’t mean that New England is close to completing a deal.

Speculation has risen around what the Patriots might do. Vrabel’s stated goal is to improve the team, while the price and availability of potential additions remain separate questions.

There’s also reason to temper expectations for an expensive acquisition. Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi reported ahead of the deadline that he didn’t get the sense New England was preparing to pursue a move requiring substantial compensation.

Giardi pointed instead to the possibility of addressing roster holes without surrendering first-, second- or third-round draft picks.

A smaller deal could still make sense for a team trying to navigate injuries while hanging in the playoff race. Vrabel’s remarks allow for that possibility, though they give no assurance that the right opportunity will emerge.

Patriots’ Injuries Add Context to Mike Vrabel’s Comments

Sunday’s victory illustrated both New England’s resilience and the strain on its offensive depth.

The Patriots played without A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins. They then lost Hunter Henry to a foot injury during the game.

Brown’s availability is a question heading into the matchup against the Green Bay Packers. During the same WEEI appearance, Vrabel declined to provide a firm outlook for the receiver, who missed the Miami game after a knee flare-up.

Despite those absences, Drake Maye helped New England overcome a 13-3 halftime deficit with three consecutive touchdown drives after the break.

The outcome handed the Patriots their fourth victory in five games. It also left the front office with a decision about how much help to pursue for a team that continues to find ways to win.

Returning injured players could address some of those needs. Any trade, though, would require New England to weigh the on-the-spot benefit against the compensation needed to complete it.