Patriots Named in Trade Pitch for Jets’ Former 1st-Round Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots could address a defensive need by making a rare trade with one of their biggest rivals.

New England has emerged as a potential landing spot for New York Jets pass rusher Will McDonald IV, a former first-round pick whose playing time has declined this season.

The 27-year-old defender has recorded 24.5 career sacks, including 18.5 over the previous two seasons.

And with the Patriots looking to strengthen their pass rush before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, McDonald offers an intriguing option.

CBS Sports Floats Will McDonald IV Trade to Patriots

CBS Sports analyst JP Acosta identified McDonald as a realistic trade target for New England on Friday, Nov. 6.

Acosta believes the Patriots could benefit from adding a faster pass rusher to complement their existing defensive personnel.

While Elijah Ponder, Gabe Jacas and Dre’Mont Jones have contributed, the team still lacks certain qualities along the edge.

McDonald would provide more speed and explosiveness, potentially giving opposing offensive lines a different challenge.

His reduced role in New York could make him an attractive acquisition.

The Jets selected McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

He broke out with 10.5 sacks in 2024, then added eight in 2025.

However, the emergence of David Bailey and the addition of Joseph Ossai have limited McDonald’s playing time this season.

The veteran has started just two of eight games, recording three sacks and 14 combined tackles.

A move to New England could provide a fresh opportunity without requiring the Patriots to pursue a more expensive star.

Patriots Reportedly Exploring Pass-Rush Help Ahead of Deadline

The proposed trade comes amid indications that New England is actively evaluating defensive reinforcements.

Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer reported Nov. 6 that the Patriots have explored acquiring additional edge-rushing help.

That happening makes Acosta’s proposal interesting.

Veteran Harold Landry III has yet to play this season, leaving head coach Mike Vrabel without an established contributor in his pass-rushing rotation.

McDonald could immediately provide a different skill set alongside New England’s younger defenders.

But negotiating with the Jets would present a hefty challenge.

The two AFC East rivals would need to agree on compensation, and New York might hesitate to strengthen a division opponent.

McDonald remains under contract through 2027 after the Jets exercised his fifth-year option.

There’s no indication that either organization has discussed a potential deal.

But with New England reportedly exploring the market, the former first-rounder is one prospective answer to its defensive concerns.